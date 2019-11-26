CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Philippines rises on rate cut hopes; Singapore slides

Financials
    * Singapore slips ahead of Oct manufacturing data
    * Indonesia on track to snap three straight sessions of
falls 
    * Hopes of rate cut lifting sentiment in Philippines -
analyst

    Nov 26 (Reuters) - Philippine stocks gained the most in
Southeast Asia on Tuesday, boosted by hopes of a central bank
interest rate cut, while shares in Singapore slipped ahead of
manufacturing data due later in the day. 
    Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas governor Benjamin Diokno said
another rate cut is still possible during the last policy
meeting of the central bank in December, local media reported here
 on Tuesday. 
    The country's central bank has cut interest rates by a total
of 75 basis points this year but left its powder dry at the
policy meeting held earlier this month. 
    The possibility of another interest rate cut is underpinning
the positive sentiment in the market, Rachelle Cruz, an analyst
at AP Securities, said. 
    "We're also seeing some bargain hunters picking up stocks
which were sold down," Cruz added.  
    The country's benchmark index jumped 0.5% after
closing at its lowest in almost seven weeks on Monday.
    Index heavyweights SM Prime Holdings and SM
Investments Corp gained 1.3% each.
    Singapore stocks slipped 0.3%, with Jardine Matheson
Holdings and Jardine Strategic Holdings
falling 2.3% and 0.6%.
    Data on the city-state's manufacturing output - a key driver
of growth - for October is due later in the day.
    Most other Southeast Asian markets were, however, little
changed as investors shrugged off news of a phone call between
top Chinese and U.S. trade negotiators.
    Scepticism and weariness due to constant and often
conflicting headlines on U.S.-China trade negotiations have
prompted investors to be cautious, limiting their response to
new developments.  
    Malaysian stocks edged higher, with electricity
utility Tenaga Nasional advancing 1%.
    Shares in Indonesia and Thailand were flat. 
   
  
       
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0410 GMT 
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3209.94   3220.63         -0.33
 Bangkok                1613.95   1614.8          -0.05
 Manila                 7811.85   7771.62         0.52
 Jakarta                6075.562  6070.762        0.08
 Kuala Lumpur           1592.72   1591.35         0.09
 Ho Chi Minh            978.72    976.35          0.24
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3209.94   3068.76         4.60
 Bangkok                1613.95   1563.88         3.20
 Manila                 7811.85   7,466.02        4.63
 Jakarta                6075.562  6,194.50        -1.92
 Kuala Lumpur           1592.72   1690.58         -5.79
 Ho Chi Minh            978.72    892.54          9.66
 
 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)
