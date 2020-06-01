CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Rise on cautious U.S. response to Hong Kong law, Singapore leads

(Removes all references to Indonesia's benchmark index as the market was closed for a public holiday) * Singapore leads gains, up as much as 1.8% * Thailand approves $58 bln package to ease virus impact * Malaysian and the Philippines up for 4th day By Arundhati Dutta June 1 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets rose on Monday as U.S. President Donald Trump steered clear of threatening his existing trade deal with China over Hong Kong, while signs of a gradual recovery in China's economy supported sentiment. Trump's announcement, which was widely feared for its effect on Sino-U.S. relations, stopped short of calling for an immediate end to Hong Kong's privileges, though he warned of starting the process of ending its special status under U.S. law. Southeast Asian stock markets have been led over the past year by the ups and downs of U.S.-China relations, with their economies all closely tied to China, the region's biggest trading partner. An official survey from China, which showed increased momentum in its services and construction sectors in May, also boosted investor sentiment. In Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines, it was also the first day of relaxed mobility restrictions after a weeks-long lockdown. Leading the pack, Singaporean stocks climbed up to 1.8%, with big-cap conglomerates Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd and Jardine Cycle & Carriage Ltd gaining over 2% each. In Thailand, the parliament on Sunday passed a 1.9 trillion baht ($58 billion) support package to counter the COVID-19 pandemic's economic fallout. The local benchmark added as much as 1.2% and hit its highest since March 6, with the financial sector as its top gainer. Malaysia touched its highest level in almost three months. Rubber Glove maker Top Glove Corp, up over 20%, was the biggest gainer. Philippine shares hit a seven-week high while gains in financials pushed the Vietnamese benchmark higher for a third day. The Malaysian and Philippine indexes extended their rally to a fourth session. Markets in Indonesia were closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0338 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 2,554.52 2,510.75 1.74 Bangkok 1,354.96 1,342.85 0.90 Manila 5,885.04 5,838.84 0.79 Kuala Lumpur 1,489.11 1,473.25 1.08 Ho Chi Minh 874.31 864.47 1.14 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2,554.52 3,222.83 -20.74 Bangkok 1,354.96 1,579.84 -14.23 Manila 5,885.04 7,815.26 -24.70 Kuala Lumpur 1,489.11 1,588.76 -6.27 Ho Chi Minh 874.31 960.99 -9.02 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)