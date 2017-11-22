FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Rise tracking Wall St; S'pore hits 2-1/2-year high
November 22, 2017 / 4:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-SE Asia Stocks-Rise tracking Wall St; S'pore hits 2-1/2-year high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Corrects company name to "Astra International" from "Astro
International" in the second-last paragraph)
    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    Nov 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Wednesday, riding the global positive sentiment, with Singapore
hitting a 2-1/2-year high, while data showing
better-than-expected exports in October underpinned Thai shares.
    Broader Asian shares edged higher after Wall Street posted
strong gains overnight, while a rise in oil prices also lent
support. 
    Oil prices climbed after a reported fall in U.S. crude
inventories and on expectations that an OPEC-led production cut
aimed at tightening the market will be extended beyond next
March.
    "Asian Markets are up due to sharp gains on Dow Jones
overnight. A strong Wall Street has spilled over to Asian
equities," said Manny Cruz an analyst at Manila-based Asiasec
Equities Inc. 
    Thai shares climbed 0.4 percent, led by energy and
material stocks, as monthly trade data beat expectations. 
    Thai exports, a key driver of the country's growth, climbed
13.1 percent in October from a year earlier, after rising 12.2
percent in September, as global demand remained strong, commerce
ministry data showed on Wednesday.
    The index was boosted by Siam Cement, which rose
1.2 percent, while gas and petroleum producer PTT Pcl
added nearly 1 percent.
    Singapore shares edged up 0.3 percent to their
highest since May 2015, buoyed by financial stocks, putting the
index on track for its fourth straight session of gains.
    The city-state's top lenders such as DBS Group Holdings
, OCBC and United Overseas Bank
posted gains in the range of 0.6 percent to 1.7 percent.  
    The Malaysian index firmed 0.3 percent ahead the
October inflation data due later in the day.
    Malaysia's annual inflation rate for October
likely moderated to 4.0 percent from a year earlier after
increasing the previous two months, a Reuters poll showed,
thanks to lower fuel prices.
    Financial and consumer discretionary stocks led the gains,
with Public Bank Bhd and Genting Bhd adding
0.2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. 
    Meanwhile, the Philippine market rose 0.5 percent,
led by real estate and industrial stocks.
    Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp and Ayala
Land Inc gained 1 percent and 2.1 percent,
respectively.
    Indonesian shares added 0.3 percent, driven by
financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
    Astra International was up 2.4 percent, while Bank
Negara Indonesia added 2.2 percent. 
    The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
was up 0.4 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0350 GMT
    
 STOCK MARKETS                             
                                           
 Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3434.46   3423.38         0.32
 Bangkok         1716.08   1710.48         0.33
 Manila          8330.87   8289.19         0.50
 Jakarta         6047.853  6031.862        0.27
 Kuala Lumpur    1726.22   1720.68         0.32
 Ho Chi Minh     925.2     918.3           0.75
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore       3434.46   2880.76         19.22
 Bangkok         1716.08   1542.94         11.22
 Manila          8330.87   6840.64         21.78
 Jakarta         6047.853  5296.711        14.18
 Kuala Lumpur    1726.22   1641.73         5.15
 Ho Chi Minh     925.2     664.87          39.16
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

