REFILE-SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as coronavirus death toll climbs, investors book profits

    April 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
closed lower on Wednesday as a mounting death toll from the
global coronavirus outbreak  prompted investors to book profits
after sharp gains earlier this week.
    The United States posted a record single-day jump of more
than 1,800 coronavirus deaths, while France has officially
registered more than 10,000 fatalities so far.
    The day's losses halted a rally in equities over the past
two sessions on early optimism that the virus could be peaking.
    A fall in energy stocks pushed the Thai benchmark
0.8% lower on Wednesday, with PTT Pcl and PTT
Exploration and Production Pcl falling at least 4%
each.
    Leading losses in the region, Indonesian equities
slumped 3.2%, with financials weighing on the benchmark index.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and PT Bank Negara
Indonesia (Persero) Tbk both fell 7%.
    Beginning Friday, Indonesia's capital Jakarta will impose
large-scale social restrictions including closures of schools
and workplaces to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the
hardest hit area of the country.
    Singaporean stocks shed 1.3%, with big cap
conglomerates Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd falling
3.8% and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd slipping 1.5%.
    The Malaysian index fell 0.6%, dragged lower by
power utility Tenaga Nasional, down 2%.
    Philippine equities ended 2.5% lower.
    On the upside, Vietnamese shares recovered from early
losses and posted a sixth straight session of gains.
           
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2539.44       2571.89      -1.26
  Bangkok          1205.77       1214.95      -0.76
  Manila           5510.83       5650.01      -2.46
  Jakarta          4626.695      4778.639     -3.18
  Kuala Lumpur     1361.39       1369.92      -0.62
 Ho Chi Minh       748.02        746.69       0.18
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2539.44       3222.83      -21.20
  Bangkok          1205.77       1579.84      -23.68
  Manila           5510.83       7,815.26     -29.49
  Jakarta          4626.695      6,299.54     -26.56
  Kuala Lumpur     1361.39       1588.76      -14.31
  Ho Chi Minh      748.02        960.99       -22.16
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
