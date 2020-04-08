REFILE-SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as coronavirus death toll climbs, investors book profits

(Corrects spelling of coronavirus in headline) * Indonesia leads fall, down over 3% * Vietnam up for sixth session By Arundhati Dutta April 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed lower on Wednesday as a mounting death toll from the global coronavirus outbreak prompted investors to book profits after sharp gains earlier this week. The United States posted a record single-day jump of more than 1,800 coronavirus deaths, while France has officially registered more than 10,000 fatalities so far. The day's losses halted a rally in equities over the past two sessions on early optimism that the virus could be peaking. A fall in energy stocks pushed the Thai benchmark 0.8% lower on Wednesday, with PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl falling at least 4% each. Leading losses in the region, Indonesian equities slumped 3.2%, with financials weighing on the benchmark index. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk and PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk both fell 7%. Beginning Friday, Indonesia's capital Jakarta will impose large-scale social restrictions including closures of schools and workplaces to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the hardest hit area of the country. Singaporean stocks shed 1.3%, with big cap conglomerates Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd falling 3.8% and Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd slipping 1.5%. The Malaysian index fell 0.6%, dragged lower by power utility Tenaga Nasional, down 2%. Philippine equities ended 2.5% lower. On the upside, Vietnamese shares recovered from early losses and posted a sixth straight session of gains. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2539.44 2571.89 -1.26 Bangkok 1205.77 1214.95 -0.76 Manila 5510.83 5650.01 -2.46 Jakarta 4626.695 4778.639 -3.18 Kuala Lumpur 1361.39 1369.92 -0.62 Ho Chi Minh 748.02 746.69 0.18 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2539.44 3222.83 -21.20 Bangkok 1205.77 1579.84 -23.68 Manila 5510.83 7,815.26 -29.49 Jakarta 4626.695 6,299.54 -26.56 Kuala Lumpur 1361.39 1588.76 -14.31 Ho Chi Minh 748.02 960.99 -22.16 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)