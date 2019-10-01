Asia
October 1, 2019 / 4:19 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Banking, realty stocks help Singapore gain 1%

Soumyajit Saha

4 Min Read

    * Financial, industrial stocks drag down Philippines
    * Thai Sept headline CPI rises 0.32% y/y, lags forecast

    By Soumyajit Saha
    Oct 1 (Reuters) - Singapore shares rose 1% on
Tuesday, helped by banking and real estate stocks, while most
other Southeast Asian markets were subdued in the absence of
fresh developments on the Sino-U.S. trade war front and as
Chinese markets were closed for holidays.
    Flash estimate from Singapore's Urban Redevelopment
Authority showed overall prices of private homes rose 0.9% in
the third quarter from the preceding three-month period. 
    "Though there are no significant headlines, Singapore real
estate markets seem to be picking up the slack in Hong Kong
because of the tumult there," said Stephen Innes, Asia
Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.
    "The market is looking towards the government for coming up
with more plans for investment in infrastructure, and this is
adding up to the flavour."
    Lender DBS Group Holdings advanced 1.2%, while
real estate developer CapitaLand Ltd gained 1.1%.
    Thai stocks were lower, with oil and gas explorer
PTT PCL shedding 0.5%, while convenience store operator
CP All PCL lost 0.9%.
    Meanwhile, the annual headline consumer price index rose
0.32% in September year-on-year, less than expected and against
August's 0.52%.
    September's headline inflation was the lowest level since
January and stayed below the Bank of Thailand's 1%-4% target
range for a fourth straight month.    
    Philippine shares fell, dragged by financials and
industrials. Property developer SM Prime Holdings
declined 1.1%, while lender Bank of the Philippine Islands
 lost 1.6%.
    Indonesian stocks inched lower ahead of September
inflation data due later in the day. A Reuters poll forecast the
annual inflation rate to stay little changed compared with the
previous month, at the midpoint of Bank Indonesia's target
range.
            
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 04:15 GMT
  
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3154.21   3119.99         1.10
 Bangkok                1631.93   1637.22         -0.32
 Manila                 7729.99   7779.07         -0.63
 Jakarta                6162.306  6169.102        -0.11
 Kuala Lumpur           1585.06   1583.91         0.07
 Ho Chi Minh            999.31    996.56          0.28
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3154.21   3068.76         2.78
 Bangkok                1631.93   1563.88         4.35
 Manila                 7729.99   7,466.02        3.54
 Jakarta                6162.306  6,194.50        -0.52
 Kuala Lumpur           1585.06   1690.58         -6.24
 Ho Chi Minh            999.31    892.54          11.96
 
 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below