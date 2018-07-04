SE Asia Stocks-Bounce back; Indonesia gains 1.8 pct

* Philippine shares recover to close over 1 pct higher * Indonesia falls 1.4 pct intraday to 15-month trough By Sumeet Gaikwad July 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets bounced back from early falls on Wednesday as investors sought bargains following recent losses fuelled by escalating fears of a Sino-U.S. trade war. Indonesian shares snapped two consecutive sessions of decline and closed 1.8 percent higher after declining 1.4 percent to a 15-month low earlier in the session. Financials were the top contributors with Bank Central Asia rising 3 percent and Unilever Indonesia gaining 4 percent. Indonesia plans to review the import of capital goods for big government projects to help manage its current account deficit, the finance minister said on Tuesday, part of a series of coordinated policy measures to bolster its financial markets. Philippine shares recouped early losses to close over 1 percent higher, extending gains into a fourth session. Real estate and industrial stocks were the top boosts with SM Prime Holdings and SM Investments Corp rising 2.8 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively. Investors now await annual inflation data due on Thursday for further cues. Inflation likely quickened for a sixth straight month in June, a Reuters poll showed, leaving the door open for a third interest rate hike this year. "The Philippines has entered bear territory, and valuations have already gone down below five- and 10-year historical averages. We are beginning to see some foreign (players) take advantages of market valuations given that we are significantly off the highs. So, some bargain hunting is also happening," said Lexter Azurin, an analyst with AB Capital Securities. Foreign investors bought Philippine equities worth 449.8 million pesos ($8.43 million) on Wednesday, stock exchange data showed. Financials helped Singapore shares rise 0.3 percent after declining in the previous two sessions. United Overseas Bank closed 1.6 percent higher. Meanwhile, the central bank chief warned that risks to the global growth outlook have increased significantly, due to an intensifying international trade row and the rising prospect of a rapid acceleration in inflation. Vietnam shares rose 1 percent, helped by real estate stocks, after shedding more than 4 percent in the previous session. Vinhomes JSC jumped about 7 percent, while Vingroup JSC closed 5.3 percent higher. Thai stocks rose for a third consecutive session to a one-week high. Financial and telecom stocks helped the benchmark index gain with Airports of Thailand climbing over 1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3244.89 3235.9 0.28 Bangkok 1629.2 1626.62 0.16 Manila 7348.42 7267.34 1.12 Jakarta 5733.639 5633.937 1.77 Kuala Lumpur 1688.45 1680.37 0.48 Ho Chi Minh 914.99 906.01 0.99 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3244.89 3402.92 -4.64 Bangkok 1629.2 1753.71 -7.10 Manila 7348.42 8558.42 -14.14 Jakarta 5733.639 6355.654 -9.79 Kuala Lumpur 1688.45 1796.81 -6.03 Ho Chi Minh 914.99 984.24 -7.04 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Aditya Soni and Gaurav Dogra; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)