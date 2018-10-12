SE Asia Stocks-Bounce back; Vietnam jumps over 2 percent

* Philippines posts 6th weekly loss * Singapore down nearly 4 pct on week By Niyati Shetty Oct 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rebounded on Friday after a heavy sell-off in the previous session as a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. September inflation eased fears of faster rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The U.S. consumer prices index rose 0.1 percent last month after climbing 0.2 percent in August, held back by a slower increase in the cost of rent and falling energy prices, as underlying inflation pressures appeared to cool slightly. Vietnam shares jumped 2.6 percent after losing over 5 percent in the previous session. The index is down 3.8 percent this week. Petrovietnam Gas and Vingroup gained 6.5 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively. Philippine shares closed 1.8 percent higher, boosted by consumer and real estate stocks. The benchmark index is down one percent this week, its sixth straight weekly fall. Universal Robina jumped 7 percent and SM Investments gained 2.5 percent. "Lower inflation could lead to lower interest expectations, which is good in general for equities," said Charles William Ang, an analyst at COL Financial Group Inc. "After the sell-off in the last few days, it is quite common to see bargain-hunting." Indonesian shares rose 0.9 percent, adding 0.4 percent for the week, led by financials and telecom sectors. Bank Central Asia gained 2.3 percent and Telekomunikasi Indonesia advanced 3.1 percent. "This (recovery) is primarily driven by U.S. inflation data as investors were dying to see some kind of relief," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. "However, it is a very fragile recovery and investors should not be overly excited ... the market will remain volatile until the end of the year." Global stock markets witnessed a heavy sell-off on Thursday due to a clutch of factors including worries over the impact of Sino-U.S. trade war, a spike in U.S. bond yields as well as caution ahead of earnings seasons. Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index rose 0.7 percent, ending a six-session losing streak. The index is down 4.4 percent for the week. Malaysian index fell 2.6 percent this week while Thai shares shed 1.4 percent in the same period. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3069.17 3047.39 0.71 Bangkok 1696.16 1682.89 0.79 Manila 7004.77 6884.38 1.75 Jakarta 5756.49 5702.822 0.94 Kuala Lumpur 1730.74 1708.49 1.30 Ho Chi Minh 970.08 945.89 2.56 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3069.17 3402.92 -9.81 Bangkok 1696.16 1753.71 -3.28 Manila 7004.77 8558.42 -18.15 Jakarta 5756.49 6355.654 -9.43 Kuala Lumpur 1730.74 1796.81 -3.68 Ho Chi Minh 970.08 984.24 -1.44 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)