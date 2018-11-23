Financials
November 23, 2018 / 3:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Caution prevails amid Sino-U.S. trade tensions

Aman Swami

4 Min Read

    * Malaysia, Singapore edge lower ahead of Oct inflation data
    * Indonesia, Philippines on track to extend gains

    Nov 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets put in
lacklustre performances on Friday, in line with Asian shares as
trade tensions and signs of slackening global growth curbed risk
appetite. 
    Tensions over a bitter Sino-U.S. trade conflict ahead of a
high-stakes meeting this month between U.S. President Donald
Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping kept investor sentiment
fragile in Asia.
    Market activity was relatively muted as Asia was bereft of
usual leads with U.S. markets being closed on Thursday for
Thanksgiving. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan was up 0.1 percent in early trade.

    Malaysian shares fell 0.2 percent, ahead of monthly
inflation data scheduled to be out later in the day.
    The country's consumer price index (CPI) is expected to
haven risen 0.6 percent in October from a year earlier, a
Reuters poll showed, quickening slightly from the previous month
as the effect of a new tax regime remained muted.
    Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd slipped as much as
2.2 percent and IHH Healthcare shed 1.5 percent.
    "Malaysia's economic Leading Index, which was designed to
monitor the economic performance in average of 4-6 months ahead,
has continued to signal an economic slowdown in Malaysia," MIDF
Amanah Investment Bank Berhad analysts said in a note. 
    Singapore shares edged lower with Keppel Corp
 declining as much as 1.1 percent, while Hutchison Port
Holdings Trust fell as much as 2 percent.  
    The city-state's headline consumer price index probably rose
0.8 percent in October from a year earlier, the poll of 10
economists showed, accelerating from September's 0.7 percent
climb. The data is due later in the day.
    Indonesia's benchmark index was set to extend gains
for a second consecutive session, driven by gains in financials
and utilities.
    Bank Central Asia Tbk PT firmed as much as 1.4
percent, set to extend gains into a second session, while Indah
Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk PT rose 2.7 percent.
    Philippine stocks were also on track for a second
straight winning session, lifted by gains in financials and real
estate stocks.
    Security Bank Corp climbed as much as 3 percent,
while conglomerate Ayala Land Inc was up 0.8 percent.
    Thai shares rose 0.3 percent, led by gains in energy
and healthcare sectors.
    Index heavyweight gas and petroleum supplier PTT PCL
 rose as much as 1 percent.  
  
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0250 GMT
 Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3038.42   3041.38         -0.10
 Bangkok         1609.47   1604.4          0.32
 Manila          7284.34   7268.38         0.22
 Jakarta         5996.776  5990.81         0.10
 Kuala Lumpur    1691.38   1695.62         -0.25
 Ho Chi Minh     923.89    924.42          -0.06
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3038.42   3402.92         -10.71
 Bangkok         1609.47   1753.71         -8.22
 Manila          7284.34   8558.42         -14.89
 Jakarta         5996.776  6355.654        -5.65
 Kuala Lumpur    1691.38   1796.81         -5.87
 Ho Chi Minh     923.89    984.24          -6.13
 


 (Reporting by Aman Swami; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
