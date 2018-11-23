SE Asia Stocks-Caution prevails amid Sino-U.S. trade tensions

* Malaysia, Singapore edge lower ahead of Oct inflation data * Indonesia, Philippines on track to extend gains By Aman Swami Nov 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets put in lacklustre performances on Friday, in line with Asian shares as trade tensions and signs of slackening global growth curbed risk appetite. Tensions over a bitter Sino-U.S. trade conflict ahead of a high-stakes meeting this month between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping kept investor sentiment fragile in Asia. Market activity was relatively muted as Asia was bereft of usual leads with U.S. markets being closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent in early trade. Malaysian shares fell 0.2 percent, ahead of monthly inflation data scheduled to be out later in the day. The country's consumer price index (CPI) is expected to haven risen 0.6 percent in October from a year earlier, a Reuters poll showed, quickening slightly from the previous month as the effect of a new tax regime remained muted. Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd slipped as much as 2.2 percent and IHH Healthcare shed 1.5 percent. "Malaysia's economic Leading Index, which was designed to monitor the economic performance in average of 4-6 months ahead, has continued to signal an economic slowdown in Malaysia," MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Berhad analysts said in a note. Singapore shares edged lower with Keppel Corp declining as much as 1.1 percent, while Hutchison Port Holdings Trust fell as much as 2 percent. The city-state's headline consumer price index probably rose 0.8 percent in October from a year earlier, the poll of 10 economists showed, accelerating from September's 0.7 percent climb. The data is due later in the day. Indonesia's benchmark index was set to extend gains for a second consecutive session, driven by gains in financials and utilities. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT firmed as much as 1.4 percent, set to extend gains into a second session, while Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk PT rose 2.7 percent. Philippine stocks were also on track for a second straight winning session, lifted by gains in financials and real estate stocks. Security Bank Corp climbed as much as 3 percent, while conglomerate Ayala Land Inc was up 0.8 percent. Thai shares rose 0.3 percent, led by gains in energy and healthcare sectors. Index heavyweight gas and petroleum supplier PTT PCL rose as much as 1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0250 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3038.42 3041.38 -0.10 Bangkok 1609.47 1604.4 0.32 Manila 7284.34 7268.38 0.22 Jakarta 5996.776 5990.81 0.10 Kuala Lumpur 1691.38 1695.62 -0.25 Ho Chi Minh 923.89 924.42 -0.06 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3038.42 3402.92 -10.71 Bangkok 1609.47 1753.71 -8.22 Manila 7284.34 8558.42 -14.89 Jakarta 5996.776 6355.654 -5.65 Kuala Lumpur 1691.38 1796.81 -5.87 Ho Chi Minh 923.89 984.24 -6.13 (Reporting by Aman Swami; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)