FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 17, 2018 / 9:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Cautious on China data; Philippines slides to over 11-mth low

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Mixed China economic data keeps investors wary
    * Philippines falls for 3rd straight session
    * Malaysia sees 8th winning session in 9

    By Nikhil Nainan
    April 17 (Reuters) - Stock markets in southeast Asia were
largely cautious on Tuesday as investors weighed up a mixed bag
of economic data out of China while the Philippine index slumped
to an over-11-month low. 
    China's economy grew 6.8 percent in the first quarter of
2018 from a year earlier, official data showed, unchanged from
the previous quarter. But separate data showed March industrial
output missed expectations and first-quarter fixed-asset
investment growth slowed, tempering equity market sentiment.

    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 slipped 0.5 percent.
    Philippine shares closed 1.9 percent lower, marking a
third consecutive session of losses. 
    There has been strong selling in the Philippines since late
February, said Fio Dejesus, an analyst at Manila-based RCBC
Securities.
    Although consolidation began last month, investors still
seem bearish, he said, adding the index might pick up from the
7,500 level.
    The index has fallen 9.8 percent so far this year.
    Financials were among the biggest losers, with BDO Unibank
Inc, SM Investments Corp and Bank of the
Philippine Islands falling between 1.7 percent and 3.6
percent.
    Indonesian shares were little changed as losses in
financials outweighed gains in energy stocks.
    Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT fell 2.2 percent,
but losses on the index were capped by a 4.4 percent gain in
United Tractors Tbk PT.
    Singapore shares closed marginally higher. Top lender
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd climbed 1 percent to
a near-four-week high, while DBS Group Holdings Ltd
closed up 0.6 percent, hitting its highest in nearly five weeks.
    Malaysian shares clocked their eighth winning
session in nine, ending up 0.1 percent after hitting their
highest in three and a half years earlier. 
    Gains from lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and
telecom company DiGi.Com Bhd kept the index afloat.
    Vietnam shares closed up 0.4 percent, while Thai
shares fell 0.7 percent.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS 
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3498.2    3497.19         0.03
 Bangkok            1755.53   1767.17         -0.66
 Manila             7723.39   7870.25         -1.87
 Jakarta            6285.762  6286.748        -0.02
 Kuala Lumpur       1880.49   1878.76         0.09
 Ho Chi Minh        1153.28   1148.49         0.42
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3498.2    3402.92         2.80
 Bangkok            1755.53   1753.71         0.10
 Manila             7723.39   8558.42         -9.76
 Jakarta            6285.762  6355.654        -1.10
 Kuala Lumpur       1880.49   1796.81         4.66
 Ho Chi Minh        1153.28   984.24          17.17
 

 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.