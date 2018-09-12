SE Asia Stocks-Cautious; Philippines falls for 6th sesssion

* Philippines at 7-week closing low * Singapore erases early losses, ends higher By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Sept 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended on a cautious note on Wednesday, as broader Asian peers hit a 14-month low amid worries of intensifying Sino-U.S. trade war, with Philippine shares extending losses to a sixth straight session. Sentiment in broader Asia remained sombre with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan falling to its lowest levels since July 2017, after China on Tuesday said it wanted to impose $7 billion a year in sanctions on Washington. "South Asia market risk is an entirely different kettle of fish, and 'when in doubt, stay out', as there are few clear-cut risk decisions on the back of the looming China tariffs...," Stephen Innes, Head of Trading APAC, OANDA, said in a research note. The Philippine index fell nearly 1 percent to its worst seven-week closing low, led by industrial stocks such as JG Summit, down 5.5 percent, and Aboitiz Equity Ventures which hit a more than five-year trough. A weakness in emerging market currencies including the Peso, coupled with quickening inflation in the Philippines has seen Manila's benchmark index shedding nearly 5 percent over the past six sessions. Meanwhile, Singapore shares reversed course to end 0.6 percent higher, with lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp climbing nearly 1 percent and shipbuilder Keppel Corp gaining 2.2 percent. Data showed that the city-state's total retail sales for July declined 2.6 percent from a year earlier, dragged by a fall in motor vehicles sales. "Market concerns about U.S.-Sino trade tensions could have contributed to dampened domestic consumer sentiments," OCBC Bank said in a note. Indonesian shares erased early gains and ended 0.6 percent lower. Bank Central Asia and Telekom Indonesia , down about 2 percent each, were the biggest drags on the index. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks shed 0.7 percent. Malaysian shares declined 0.8 percent to a near four-week low. Telecom group Axiata lost 2.2 percent. Thailand ended 0.4 percent higher while Vietnam added 0.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3124.65 3109.91 0.47 Bangkok 1679.39 1672.42 0.42 Manila 7449.2 7518.01 -0.92 Jakarta 5798.151 5831.117 -0.57 Kuala Lumpur 1785.25 1799.17 -0.77 Ho Chi Minh 987.01 985.06 0.20 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3124.65 3402.92 -8.18 Bangkok 1679.39 1753.71 -4.24 Manila 7449.2 8558.42 -12.96 Jakarta 5798.151 6355.654 -8.77 Kuala Lumpur 1785.25 1796.81 -0.64 Ho Chi Minh 987.01 984.24 0.28 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Vyas Mohan)