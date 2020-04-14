SE Asia Stocks-Climb in thin trade on signs of pandemic peaking

* Singapore, Philippines up over 2% * Indonesia c.bank may stay on hold - poll By Arundhati Dutta April 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets rose in thin trade on Tuesday, tracking broader equities on signs of the coronavirus pandemic peaking, amid high caution ahead of Chinese trade data and an uncertain U.S. earnings season. Ten U.S. states, including New York and California, banded together on Monday in regional pacts to reopen their economies as signs emerged that the virus crisis had peaked. China's trade data, due to be released later in the day, is expected to show exports continued to slump in March and imports further declined due to a collapse in oil prices, according to a Reuters poll. "Economic data may still not matter as much as the coronavirus confirmed cases at this point," analysts at Maybank said in a note. Singaporean stocks advanced up to 2.4%, hitting their highest level in a month. Heavyweight financials United Overseas Bank Ltd and DBS Group Group Holdings Ltd rose over 2%, each. The Philippine index jumped as much as 2.5% and touched its highest in a month. Bank of the Philippine Islands and Security Bank Corporation gained 3.8%, and 4.9%, respectively. The Thai benchmark rose up to 1.9%, boosted by consumer discretionary stocks. Home Product Center Pcl jumped 3.7%. Thailand approved measures to boost production of medical equipment on Monday, a senior official said, as the country battles the virus which has claimed 40 lives there so far. Vietnamese shares edged up, with real estate stocks the top gainers. Indonesian equities climbed up to 1% ahead of its central bank meeting, with gains led by financials. PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk added 1.8%. A small majority of analysts polled by Reuters expect Indonesia's central bank to keep its policy rate on hold as it tries to maintain stability in its currency and capital markets amid pressures from the pandemic. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0325 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2627.74 2567.25 2.36 Bangkok 1257.55 1236.78 1.68 Manila 5752.11 5610.98 2.52 Jakarta 4651.384 4623.894 0.59 Kuala Lumpur 1365.21 1356.03 0.68 Ho Chi Minh 766.74 765.79 0.12 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2627.74 3222.83 -18.46 Bangkok 1257.55 1579.84 -20.40 Manila 5752.11 7,815.26 -26.40 Jakarta 4651.384 6,299.54 -26.16 Kuala Lumpur 1365.21 1588.76 -14.07 Ho Chi Minh 766.74 960.99 -20.21 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)