SE Asia Stocks-Climb on hopes of Sino-U.S. trade spat thaw

* Philippines cenbank lifts borrowing costs by 175 basis points * Indonesia rose 1.6 percent, set to close the week higher * Malaysia's economy grew at an annual 4.4 percent pace in Q3 By Aman Swami Nov 16 (Reuters) - Philippine shares jumped on Friday after the central bank raised its benchmark rate for the fifth consecutive time, while Indonesian stocks extended surge, with hopes for a thaw in Sino-U.S. trade friction boosting risk sentiment in Southeast Asia. Asian share markets were supported on hopes of easing in the ongoing Sino-U.S. trade relations, though there were duelling reports on the prospects for an actual agreement. The back-and-forth exchange of trade tariffs and threats between two of the world's leading economic powers stoked investors to keep away from riskier assets in the emerging markets this year, against the backdrop of wider concerns about global growth. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.26 percent in early trade. Philippine shares rallied as much as 1.9 percent to their highest in over a week, driven by gains in industrial and financial sectors. The index was set to close firmer this week. The Philippine central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the fifth straight time on Thursday in a bid to tackle elevated inflation. The country's biggest conglomerate SM Investments Corp climbed as much as 3.2 percent, while shares in BDO Unibank Inc jumped up to 4.2 percent. Gains in financial and telecom sectors boosted the Indonesian benchmark index, which was poised to end higher for the week. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT and Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk added as much as 2.1 percent and 4.9 percent respectively. Singapore stocks were on track to gain for a second straight session, with conglomerates Sembcorp Industries Ltd and Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd being the top gainers. Malaysian shares were set to extend their winning streak into a third session, with Sime Darby Bhd, the world's largest palm oil planter by land size, and mobile phone operator Axiata Group Bhd gaining the most. Malaysia's economy grew at an annual 4.4 percent pace in July-September, the fourth straight quarter of slowing growth as it grapples with weak external demand, data showed on Friday. Thai shares edged higher, helped by stabilising oil prices due to expected supply cuts from Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), though record U.S. production checked gains. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3082.22 3054.53 0.91 Bangkok 1642.11 1638.83 0.20 Manila 7081.38 6952.59 1.85 Jakarta 6049.333 5955.736 1.57 Kuala Lumpur 1706.95 1694.21 0.75 Ho Chi Minh 898.06 897.15 0.10 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3082.22 3402.92 -9.42 Bangkok 1642.11 1753.71 -6.36 Manila 7081.38 8558.42 -17.26 Jakarta 6049.333 6355.654 -4.82 Kuala Lumpur 1706.95 1796.81 -5.00 Ho Chi Minh 898.06 984.24 -8.76 (Reporting by Aman Swami, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)