SE Asia Stocks-Climb on Korean peace hopes, Indonesia recovers

* Jakarta index posts biggest weekly fall in about 5 yrs * Vietnam falls 6 pct over the week By Sumeet Gaikwad April 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday after U.S. treasury yields receded from recent highs, while the Korean leaders' pledge to pursue a peace deal eased geopolitical tensions, boosting investor confidence. The two Koreas announced they would work with the United States and China this year to declare an official end to the 1950s Korean war and seek an agreement to establish "permanent" and "solid" peace in its place. "The markets are continuing to buy into this drop in the geopolitical risk in the region, which in my view from an equity perspective, is massively amazing," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific, Oanda. The Indonesia index snapped five straight sessions of declines to close 0.2 percent higher but posted its biggest weekly loss in nearly five years. Indonesian central bank governor said on Thursday he would be prepared to adjust the benchmark interest rate if weakness in the rupiah currency threatened Indonesia's inflation target or the stability of the financial system. The country's index of 45 most liquid stocks was up 0.25 percent, but ended the week with an 8.6 percent loss. Malaysian shares closed 0.6 percent higher but the index fell 1.3 percent in the week. Financials and telecom stocks pushed the index upwards with Axiata Group gaining the most in over a month while Malayan Banking hit an all-time high during the day. Singapore stocks were subdued but ended the session on a positive note. Philippine stocks ended 1.4 percent higher led by gains in industrial and financial stocks. The index was little changed over the week. Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp rose 2.7 percent while Ayala Corp gained 3.2 percent. Vietnam shares closed 0.5 percent higher. The index, with a market capitalisation of $140 billion, fell over 6 percent this week. Analysts attributed this to profit-taking and that the correction will be short-lived. Thai stocks rose 0.3 percent but lost 1.3 percent for the week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3577.21 3570.02 0.20 Bangkok 1778.02 1773.2 0.27 Manila 7721.02 7617.42 1.36 Jakarta 5919.238 5909.198 0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1863.47 1852.27 0.60 Ho Chi Minh 1050.26 1044.86 0.52 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3577.21 3402.92 5.12 Bangkok 1778.02 1753.71 1.39 Manila 7721.02 8558.42 -9.78 Jakarta 5919.238 6355.654 -6.87 Kuala Lumpur 1863.47 1796.81 3.71 Ho Chi Minh 1050.26 984.24 6.71 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)