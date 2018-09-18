SE Asia Stocks-Decline as Trump steps up trade war with China

* Philippine shares fall to 2-month low * Singapore down for a second straight session By Sumeet Gaikwad Sept 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, in line with Asian peers, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, escalating the trade conflict between the world's two largest economies. Trump stepped-up his trade war with China on Monday after imposing 10 percent tariffs Chinese imports. The incumbent warned if China takes retaliatory action against U.S. farmers or industries he will further pursue tariffs on approximately $267 billion of goods. "Given that markets have been bracing for this tariff announcement, we expect a muted rather than dramatic sell-off in Asian equities and currencies today," Mizuho Bank said in a note. "Tariffs that the US enacted on China may be a (relative) subsidy to American businesses, as well as non-Chinese foreign exporters," MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.4 percent. Singapore shares declined 0.7 percent in their second straight losing session as financials weighed on the benchmark. The city-state's top lenders DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank fell over 1 percent each. Philippines stocks fell over 1 percent to a two-month low, dragged by losses across the board. Blue-chips SM Investments Corp and BDO Unibank lost nearly 2 percent each. Malaysian shares resumed trade on a weak note after a holiday as financials dragged the benchmark 0.6 percent lower. CIMB Group Holdings fell over 2 percent while RHB Bank Bhd was down 1.3 percent. "There could be a diversion of investment from China to other ASEAN countries, as manufacturers seek to shield production from U.S. tariffs," Mizuho added. One of the worst performing emerging market this year, Indonesia, was trading lower led by losses in consumer staples stocks. Index heavyweight Unilever Indonesia fell 1 percent while Bank Mandiri lost 1.6 percent. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was down 0.8 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0301GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3118.97 3141.4 -0.71 Bangkok 1716.85 1718.39 -0.09 Manila 7320.61 7413.56 -1.25 Jakarta 5794.29 5824.257 -0.51 Kuala Lumpur 1793.87 1803.76 -0.55 Ho Chi Minh 984.82 987.61 -0.28 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3118.97 3402.92 -8.34 Bangkok 1716.85 1753.71 -2.10 Manila 7320.61 8558.42 -14.46 Jakarta 5794.29 6355.654 -8.83 Kuala Lumpur 1793.87 1796.81 -0.16 Ho Chi Minh 984.82 984.24 0.06 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)