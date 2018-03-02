FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 4:13 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Decline on concerns of global trade war

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Asian shares ex-Japan fall 1.1 pct
    * Philippines drops 1.5 pct to over 10-week low
    * Singapore shares fall 1 pct 

    By Aditya Soni
    March 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Friday, tracking a rout in broader Asian equities, as U.S.
President Donald Trump's plan to press hefty tariffs on steel
and aluminium imports sparked fears of a global trade war.
    Wall Street posted steep losses overnight after Trump's
announcement on tariffs.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 sank 1.1 percent in the session.
    "Given uncertainty whether the move presages a path of
increased tariff application for the US, we expect risk
sentiment to remain fragile for now," said Mizuho Bank in a
note.
    Singapore shares fell 1 percent, dragged mostly by
financials. 
    DBS Group Holdings Ltd, the city-state's biggest
stock by market capitalization, dipped 1.7 percent to a more
than two-week low, while United Overseas Bank Ltd
slipped 1.1 percent. 
    Philippine shares declined as much as 1.5 percent,
the biggest percentage drop in Southeast Asia, to touch a more
than ten-week low. 
    Industrials accounted for about half the losses, with SM
Investments Corp falling 2.1 percent and JG Summit
Holdings Inc sliding 4.2 percent. 
    Indonesian shares shed 0.6 percent, dragged by
financials and energy stocks. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT
fell 0.9 percent to a more than four-week low and accounted for
most of losses. 
    Thai shares dipped as much as 0.6 percent, their
biggest intraday percentage drop in more than a week. Data
released earlier in the day showed that the country's inflation
rate eased in February missing forecasts and below the central
bank's goal.
    The headline consumer price index increased 0.42 percent in
February from a year earlier, after January's 0.68 percent rise,
giving policymakers leeway to keep monetary policy loose to aid
economic growth.
    Malaysian shares fell slightly, while Vietnam shares
 slid 0.4 percent.  

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0403 GMT 
    
 Market          Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3478.84   3513.85         -1.00
 Bangkok         1822.56   1830.13         -0.41
 Manila          8375.11   8465.77         -1.07
 Jakarta         6568.024  6606.053        -0.58
 Kuala Lumpur    1858.3    1860.86         -0.14
 Ho Chi Minh     1111.84   1115.79         -0.35
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End prev yr     Pct Move
 Singapore       3478.84   3402.92         2.23
 Bangkok         1822.56   1753.71         3.93
 Manila          8375.11   8,558.42        -2.14
 Jakarta         6568.024  6,355.65        3.34
 Kuala Lumpur    1858.3    1796.81         3.42
 Ho Chi Minh     1111.84   984.24          12.96
 

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
