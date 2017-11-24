SE Asia Stocks-Down as risk-off mood weighs, Philippines leads losses

By Susan Mathew Nov 24 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, with the Philippines declining the most, as investors avoided riskier assets following a steep drop in Chinese shares in the previous session. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan came off a 10-year peak after the Chinese blue-chip CSI300 index posted its biggest decline in nearly a year-and-a-half, on concerns over a sustained bond selloff in China bleeding into the country's stock markets. The selloff comes as the Chinese government steps up its deleveraging campaign, most recently with measures aimed at curtailing micro-lending and imposing tighter regulation on asset management businesses. Philippine stocks led the losses in Southeast Asia, sliding 0.9 percent, giving up the previous day's near 1 percent gain. "The lackluster trading volume we've seen throughout the week may continue today due to the lack of catalysts in the local front," RCBC analysts wrote in a note. Heavyweight SM Investments slipped 0.6 percent, while telecom PLDT shed 3.1 percent. Malaysian shares inched 0.3 percent lower, with telecom stock DiGi.Com being the biggest drag as it retreated 4.1 percent. Malaysia's annual inflation rate for October came in at 3.7 percent, missing forecasts and moderating from the previous month, data showed. In contrast to the broader trend, Singapore shares gained 0.3 percent ahead of the release of the October manufacturing output data. The index fell in the previous session after data showing faster-than-expected third-quarter economic growth led to worries of a tighter monetary policy. The city state's industrial production is expected to expand for a 15th consecutive month in October, thanks to continued demand for its technology products, a Reuters poll showed. Lender DBS Group Holdings climbed 0.9 percent, while Thai Beverage rose 2.7 percent after reporting a rise in full-year net profit on Thursday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0421 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3434.74 3423.17 0.34 Bangkok 1700.73 1707.38 -0.39 Manila 8268.82 8343.23 -0.89 Jakarta 6045.043 6063.245 -0.30 Kuala Lumpur 1715.72 1721.27 -0.32 Ho Chi Minh 930.24 933.7 -0.37 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3434.74 2880.76 19.23 Bangkok 1700.73 1542.94 10.23 Manila 8268.82 6840.64 20.9 Jakarta 6045.043 5296.711 14.13 Kuala Lumpur 1715.72 1641.73 4.51 Ho Chi Minh 930.24 664.87 39.9 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)