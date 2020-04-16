Financials
April 16, 2020 / 4:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Down on bleak economic outlook; Philippines plunges 4%

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * U.S. March retail sales, factory output sink 
    * Pandemic to bring Asia's 2020 growth to halt-IMF
    * Oil plunge hits Thai energy sector

    By Arundhati Dutta
    April 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Thursday, with Philippines shares losing as much as 4%, as
investor sentiment was hurt by dire economic data from the
United States and prospects of extensive damage to Asia as a
fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.
    U.S. retail sales suffered their steepest drop on record
last month and output at factories declined by the most since
1946 - reinforcing fears that the economy contracted in the
first quarter at its sharpest pace in decades.
    Moreover, Asia's economic growth this year will grind to a
halt for the first time in 60 years, the International Monetary
Fund said on Thursday, as exporters are hit by declining demand
amid lockdowns throughout the region.
    Though softer data from the U.S. on the retail sales on the
industrial and retail fronts had been expected, the depth of the
disappointment shocked markets, according to a note by Jingyi
Pan, a market strategist at brokerage IG. 
    Leading the fall, the Philippine index slumped up to
4.3% in early trade. Heavyweight conglomerates Ayala Land
 and SM Investments shed 6.9% and 3.6%,
respectively. 
    The benchmark's steep fall was due to profit-taking and
tracking of U.S. markets, according to Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion,
chief economist at The Union Bank of the Philippines. 
    Indonesian stocks shed as much as 2%, with
financials weighing on the index. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
 slipped 2% while PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
 lost 5.7%. 
    An overnight slump in oil prices pushed the energy-heavy
Thai index more than 1% lower. PTT Pcl and PTT
Exploration and Production Pcl lost around 3%, each. 

    Shares in Vietnam fell as much as 0.8%, with losses
led by financials. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade
of Vietnam skid 1.6%. 
    Malaysian equities slipped as much as 0.7%, while
Singaporean stocks were slightly lower. 
      
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0340 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2602.84       2605.56      -0.10
  Bangkok          1224.98       1236.1       -0.90
  Manila           5702.49       5946.05      -4.10
  Jakarta          4527.977      4625.905     -2.12
  Kuala Lumpur     1383.85       1387.79      -0.28
 Ho Chi Minh       774.09        777.22       -0.40
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2602.84       3222.83      -19.24
  Bangkok          1224.98       1579.84      -22.46
  Manila           5702.49       7,815.26     -27.03
  Jakarta          4527.977      6,299.54     -28.12
  Kuala Lumpur     1383.85       1588.76      -12.90
  Ho Chi Minh      774.09        960.99       -19.45
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below