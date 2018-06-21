SE Asia Stocks-Down; Philippines hits 1-1/2 year closing low

* Philippine shrs at lowest close since Jan 4, 2017 * Malaysia sees biggest losing streak since early Oct. By Nicole Pinto June 21 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell more than 2 percent on Thursday and marked their lowest close since January 2017, while other markets in the region ended weaker as Sino-U.S. trade tensions lingered. The Philippine Index fell 2.3 percent to 7098.15, slipping deeper into bear territory on persistent foreign selling. The index is down nearly 22 percent from a record high touched in January and the last time it fell over 20 percent was between April 2015 and January 2016, when it shed 25 percent. Foreign investors sold Philippine equities worth net $42.4 million on Thursday. They have net sold about $1.19 billion in shares from February 1 to June 20, sparked by a weaker peso that touched a 12-year low earlier this week. "We breached 7,200 support, so the likelihood is large that the market may retest the 7,000 mark in a month. We can get some rally towards the end of the year due to the traditional window dressing for the quarter-end," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc. Thai shares fell for a sixth session in seven, ending 1.8 percent weaker at their lowest close since September 2017, a day after the central bank held its benchmark interest rate. PTT Pcl fell 3.1 percent and Airports of Thailand PCL slipped nearly 2 percent. Volumes are low and investors are wary with the trade wars happening between the Unites States and China, said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI securities. Rising U.S. yields are also triggering fund flows from emerging markets into the United States, he added. Vietnam shares slipped 1.2 percent as Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp and Vincom Retail JSC ended 3.2 percent and 5.2 percent lower, respectively. Singapore shares fell 0.5 percent, ending near a nine-month low. Malaysian shares fell 1 percent to their lowest close since February 2017. The index ended lower for a ninth straight session, its biggest losing streak since early October. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3300 3315.9 -0.48 Bangkok 1634.44 1664.26 -1.79 Manila 7098.15 7261.62 -2.25 Jakarta 5822.333 5884.039 -1.05 Kuala Lumpur 1692.32 1709.75 -1.02 Ho Chi Minh 969.4 980.95 -1.18 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3300 3402.92 -3.02 Bangkok 1634.44 1753.71 -6.80 Manila 7098.15 8558.42 -17.06 Jakarta 5822.333 6355.654 -8.39 Kuala Lumpur 1692.32 1796.81 -5.82 Ho Chi Minh 969.4 984.24 -1.51 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Vyas Mohan)