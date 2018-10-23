SE Asia Stocks-Drop; mounting global tensions whack risk sentiment

* Vietnam leads declines, hits near three-month low * Philippines snaps five straight sessions of gains * Singapore's September inflation edges slightly lower By Rashmi Ashok Oct 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Tuesday tracking broader Asian peers, which took a hit from various negative drivers ranging from Saudi Arabia's diplomatic isolation, Brexit talks to renewed worries about trade war friction. An already jittery market was hit by growing political uncertainty around the world, coupled with nervousness over the upcoming U.S. corporate earnings season, with MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan sliding 2.2 percent. Singapore's stocks ended 1.5 percent lower, after industrial and real estate shares took the brunt of the sell-off as a risk-off sentiment prevailed. "Monday's rally in Chinese stocks has fizzled out. I think this has led investors to take chips off the table as sentiment generally remains weak," said Liu Jinshu, director of research, NRA Capital. The city-state's core inflation gauge in September missed forecasts to edge down slightly to 1.8 percent from a year earlier due to lower retail inflation, data showed on Tuesday. Vietnamese shares led the declines in the regional markets, ending 3.9 percent weaker to their lowest in nearly three months. Shares of Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam ended 2.3 percent lower, while Vietnam Technological And Commercial Joint Stock Bank closed 3.5 percent down. Malaysian stocks posted a fourth straight session of declines, with investment holding giant Sime Darby Bhd ending 5.7 percent weaker and lender CIMB Group Holdings Bhd closing 3.9 percent lower. "Investors are cautious, essentially awaiting budget 2019 to be announced in November. They're still anticipating new taxes to be announced. There isn't much of a catalyst at this point, so investors are likely to stay low until the budget is released," a Kuala Lumpur-based local analyst said. Philippine stocks snapped five straight sessions of gains to end lower. The index was dented by losses in real estate shares, with sector heavyweight SM Prime Holdings Inc closing 2.6 percent weaker and Ayala Land Inc ending 1.3 percent lower. Indonesian shares ended weaker on the back of telecom and banking stocks, with PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk being the biggest drag on the index. Indonesia's central bank warned that third-quarter economic growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy may not be as strong as initially expected, with export growth weakening due to unfavourable prices of commodities such as palm oil and coal. Markets in Thailand were closed on account of a local holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3031.39 3078.06 -1.52 Manila 7197.62 7236.16 -0.53 Jakarta 5797.891 5840.435 -0.73 Kuala Lumpur 1697.6 1722.47 -1.44 Ho Chi Minh 939.68 953.51 -1.45 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3031.39 3402.92 -10.92 Manila 7197.62 8,558.42 -15.90 Jakarta 5797.891 6,355.65 -8.78 Kuala Lumpur 1697.6 1796.81 -5.52 Ho Chi Minh 939.68 984.24 -4.53 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)