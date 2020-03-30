Financials
March 30, 2020 / 4:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Drop on coronavirus jitters; Singapore eases monetary policy sharply

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * Singapore c.bank eases monetary policy aggressively
    * Malaysia warns of surge in coronavirus cases in mid-April 
    * Indonesia faces calls to tighten movement restrictions

    By Arundhati Dutta
    March 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets dropped
on Monday as worries over a severe economic damage in the region
following a rise in new coronavirus cases outweighed central
banks' efforts to calm investor nerves through aggressive policy
easing.   
    The number of fresh cases and deaths rose in several
countries in the region, with Malaysia warning of a surge in the
number of cases in mid-April.

    The Singapore benchmark shed as much as 4.2% despite
the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) easing monetary policy
aggressively on Monday, as the city-state braces for the worst
recession in its 55-year history. 
    "We don't expect further loosening in the months ahead,
given the limitations on how much more the MAS can do," Alex
Holmes, an analyst at Capital Economics wrote in a note. 
    Heavyweight financial stocks United Overseas Bank Ltd
 and DBS Group Holdings Ltd both shed more
than 4%. 
    Indonesian shares dropped as much as 5%, with
financial stocks being the top losers. PT Bank Central Asia
Tbk  and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
slipped over 6%, each. 
    Starting Monday up until May 29, Indonesian currency markets
and stock trading hours will be limited as part of its efforts
to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
    The Indonesian government faced increasing calls to tighten
restrictions on movement and a hashtag translating as
#LockdownOrDie trended on social media, while politicians,
doctors and rights leaders all urged stricter action.

    Vietnamese markets tumbled up to 5.6%, dragged by the
financials and the real estate sector. 
    The country's prime minister asked major cities to prepare
for possible lockdowns to stop the spread of the virus as the
number of confirmed cases touched nearly 200.
    In Thailand, the energy-heavy Thai index fell as oil
prices took another beating. PTT Pcl and PTT
Exploration and Production Pcl skid up to 4.2% and
3.9%, respectively.
    The Philippine and Malaysian indexes also
traded lower. 
   
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0336 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2423.4        2528.76      -4.17
  Bangkok          1077.83       1099.76      -1.99
  Manila           5115.23       5266.62      -2.87
  Jakarta          4318.292      4545.571     -5.00
  Kuala Lumpur     1322.89       1343.09      -1.50
 Ho Chi Minh       659.32        696.06       -5.28
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2423.4        3222.83      -24.81
  Bangkok          1077.83       1579.84      -31.78
  Manila           5115.23       7,815.26     -34.55
  Jakarta          4318.292      6,299.54     -31.45
  Kuala Lumpur     1322.89       1588.76      -16.73
  Ho Chi Minh      659.32        960.99       -31.39
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
