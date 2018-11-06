SE Asia Stocks-Edge up; caution ahead of U.S. elections caps gains

* Wall Street gains support market sentiment * Thai shares lead gains in region By Nikhil Subba Nov 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets inched higher on Tuesday, drawing confidence from overnight gains on Wall Street, but risk sentiment was fragile across Asian markets ahead of the U.S. midterm congressional elections. The elections are widely seen as a referendum on Republican President Donald Trump's first two years in the White House, with his party favoured to retain its majority in the U.S. Senate and while the opposition Democrats are expected to capture a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Investors across the world are closely watching the elections, as policy decisions that could sway the economy, corporate decision-making and consumer spending hinge on the results. In Southeast Asia, Thai shares led the gains, climbing as much as 0.7 percent, as energy stocks bounced back slightly. Oil and gas explorers PTT and PTT Exploration and Production PCL rose more than 2 percent each. Indonesian shares ticked up 0.5 percent, led by gains in financials and energy stocks. The country's economic growth slowed at a lesser than expected pace in the third quarter, data showed on Monday. Bank Central Asia Tbk was among the top gainers, rising more than 1 percent to its highest in one month. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks traded about 0.6 percent higher. Philippine shares rose about 0.2 percent after government data showed that the country's annual inflation steadied in October at its highest rate in almost a decade, likely keeping the central bank on course for further policy tightening. Month-on-month inflation eased to 0.3 percent in October from 0.8 percent in September. "Investors are taking this as a good sign that inflation is finally peaking, although they are also looking ahead to the GDP data before making more aggressive moves," said RCBC Securities analyst Fio Dejesus. The country's third-quarter GDP data is expected on Thursday. Singapore and Malaysian markets are closed on Tuesday for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0340 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Bangkok 1680.59 1670.58 0.60 Manila 7224.65 7213.44 0.16 Jakarta 5948.552 5920.594 0.47 Ho Chi Minh 926.7 925.53 0.13 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Bangkok 1680.59 1753.71 -4.17 Manila 7224.65 8558.42 -15.58 Jakarta 5948.552 6355.654 -6.41 Ho Chi Minh 926.7 984.24 -5.85 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)