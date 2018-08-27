SE Asia Stocks-End firmer; Malaysia hits over 3-month closing high

* Malaysian shares boosted by financials and materials * Indonesia posted over two-week closing high * Philippine markets closed for holiday By Sumeet Gaikwad Aug 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Monday, in line with broader Asian peers, as risk sentiment improved following U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments on gradual interest rate hikes. Powell said gradual rate hikes were the best way to protect the U.S. economy and signalled more hikes were coming despite President Donald Trump's criticism of higher borrowing costs. "Powell's comments, somewhat, supported risk sentiment, as the Fed is unlikely to tighten faster than planned despite inflation moving up to near 2 percent," Mizuho Bank said. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.2 percent. Boosted by materials and telecommunication sectors, the Indonesian bourse marked its highest close in more than two weeks. Telekomunikasi Indonesia closed over 5 percent firmer, while diversified conglomerate Astra International added 2.7 percent to the benchmark. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was up 1.4 percent. Thai shares ended at their highest in nearly three weeks, with oil and gas producer PTT closing 0.5 percent higher, while Bank of Ayudhya finished 2.5 percent firmer. Thailand is set to release manufacturing data for July on Tuesday. Annual manufacturing output in July is expected to have risen at a slightly slower pace than in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed. Singapore shares closed higher, led by financials and industrials. Shares of Jardine Matheson Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp ended around 1 percent firmer. Malaysian shares edged higher to a three-month closing high, buoyed by financials and materials. Malayan Banking and Petronas Chemicals Group ended up 1.22 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. Philippine financial markets were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3225.62 3213 0.39 Bangkok 1717.24 1703.82 0.79 Jakarta 6025.968 5968.75 0.96 Kuala Lumpur 1811.6 1808.59 0.17 Ho Chi Minh 991.92 987.05 0.49 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3225.62 3402.92 -5.21 Bangkok 1717.24 1753.71 -2.08 Jakarta 6025.968 6355.654 -5.19 Kuala Lumpur 1811.6 1796.81 0.82 Ho Chi Minh 991.92 984.24 0.78 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)