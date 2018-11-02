SE Asia Stocks-End firmer; Singapore, Thailand post best week in 2-1/2 years

* All Southeast Asian markets gain on the week * Singapore posts 4.9 pct weekly gain * Malaysia sets 2019 budget allocation at 314.6 bln rgt vs 290.4 bln rgt for 2018 By Shanima A Nov 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday after trade war friction between two of the world's largest economies showed signs of easing, with Singapore and Thailand logging their biggest weekly gains in two and a half years. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed their highest in three weeks on reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is interested in reaching a trade agreement with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 nations summit in Argentina later this month. Foreign investors pulled the most money out of emerging market stocks - $12.3 billion - in October since the 'taper tantrum' panic of 2013, figures from the Institute of International Finance showed. However, all Southeast Asian markets posted weekly gains, boosted by prospects of a Sino-U.S. trade deal and bargain-buying. "Sentiment has been improving since late last week. Traders are thinking there might be a positive outcome to the trade negotiations between the United States and China", Liu Jinshu, director of research, NRA Capital said. Singapore shares ended 1.8 percent higher. For the week, the city-state posted a gain of 4.9 percent, and its biggest gain since March 2016. Shares of index heavyweight DBS Group Holdings Ltd hit their highest close in more than three weeks, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd closed 2.9 percent higher. Boosted by robust gains in the banking and real estate sector, Vietnam shares ended 1.9 percent firmer. Thai shares ended the session higher, and closed 3.3 percent firmer for the week. Snapping four weekly losses, the index marked its best week since February 2016. Indonesian shares extended their gains to a fourth consecutive session, supported by consumer staples and financials stocks. Cigarettes maker Gudang Garam Tbk PT closed 6.6 percent higher, while Bank Central Asia Tbk PT ended at a more-than-two-week peak. Meanwhile, Malaysian shares trimmed early gains to end 0.4 percent higher after a wider fiscal deficit was announced in the country's annual budget. A Reuters poll showed Malaysia's trade surplus to widen to 7.3 billion ringgit in September, from 1.6 billion ringgit in August. The country's trade data is due on Monday. Philippines market was closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3116.39 3060.85 1.81 Bangkok 1681.84 1667.55 0.86 Jakarta 5906.292 5835.92 1.21 Kuala Lumpur 1713.87 1706.92 0.41 Ho Chi Minh 924.86 907.96 1.86 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3116.39 3402.92 -8.42 Bangkok 1681.84 1753.71 -4.10 Jakarta 5906.292 6355.654 -7.07 Kuala Lumpur 1713.87 1796.81 -4.62 Ho Chi Minh 924.86 984.24 -6.03 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)