October 11, 2019 / 10:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-End higher as Sino-U.S. trade talks bolster risk appetite

Soumyajit Saha

4 Min Read

    * China, U.S. set for second day of high-level trade talks
    * Indonesia expected to post trade surplus for September
    * Philippines rises for week after three weeks of losses

    Oct 11 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Friday as risk sentiment was boosted by signs of
progress in China-U.S. trade talks.
    China's foreign ministry said it hoped for more progress in
trade consultations, while U.S. President Donald Trump on
Thursday said negotiations were going "very, very good".

    Trump said he planned to host China's top negotiator and
vice premier, Liu He, at the White House later on Friday.
    A U.S. Chamber of Commerce official said chances of a
partial deal, with agreements on issues such as currencies and
copyright protections, were higher.
    "The suspense of whether diplomatic furore, including the
'blacklist', would prematurely blow an interim deal out of the
water appears to be assuaged, if not lifted," Mizuho bank said
in a note to clients. 
    "Key to this turn in sentiments was the revival of
discussions on a currency deal; forming the basis for a quid pro
quo suspension of tariff escalation."
    Indonesian stocks closed at their highest in more
than a week, helped by heavyweights like Hanjaya Mandala
Sampoerna rise 3.7%.
    An index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks rose
1.5%.
    Indonesia is expected to post a trade surplus for a second
straight month in September amid a slower pace of decline in
exports and imports, a Reuters poll predicted ahead of official
data out Tuesday.
    Real estate and consumer sectors lifted the Philippine index
 as it gained 1.9% for the week, after three weeks of
declines. 
    Property developer Ayala Land advanced 2.5%, while
conglomerate SM Investments gained 1%.
    Thai stocks ended higher to close the week 1.3%
firmer, helped by gains in the energy and utility sectors.      
 
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  STOCK MARKETS                                         
  Change on the                                         
 day                                           
  Market            Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                  close        
  Singapore         3113.97       3089.48      0.79
  Bangkok           1626          1607.5       1.15
  Manila            7849.94       7765.03      1.09
  Jakarta           6105.8        6023.641     1.36
  Kuala Lumpur      1556.84       1551.87      0.32
 Ho Chi Minh        991.84        987.38       0.45
                                               
  Change so far in                             
 2019                                          
  Market            Current       End 2018     Pct Move
  Singapore         3113.97       3068.76      1.47
  Bangkok           1626          1563.88      3.97
  Manila            7849.94       7,466.02     5.14
  Jakarta           6105.8        6,194.50     -1.43
  Kuala Lumpur      1556.84       1690.58      -7.91
  Ho Chi Minh       991.84        892.54       11.13
 
 (Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru
Editing by Robert Birsel)
