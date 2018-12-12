Financials
SE Asia Stocks-End higher as Trump comment lifts hopes on trade talks with China

    * Broader Asia index ex-Japan up 0.2 pct
    * Singapore and Malaysia snap six sessions of declines

    Dec 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Wednesday, as optimism swept across broader Asia after
upbeat comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on reaching a
trade deal with China allayed trade conflict worries between
Washington and Beijing.
    Trump in an interview to Reuters said talks were taking
place with Beijing by phone and he would not raise tariffs on
Chinese imports until he was sure about a deal. 
    Sentiment improved after Trump added that he would intervene
in the Justice Department's case against the chief financial
officer of Huawei Technologies         .
    Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei,
was granted bail by a Canadian court on Tuesday, 10 days after
her arrest in Vancouver. The arrest had turned out to be another
hurdle to the resolution of a Sino-U.S. trade war.   
    This boosted MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan, which rose 0.15 percent after
hitting a nearly three-week low on Tuesday.
    Meanwhile, data from central banks and bond market
associations showed that overseas investors were net buyers of
Asian bonds in November as concerns over Sino-U.S. trade war and
higher U.S. yields abated, bolstering capital inflows into the
region.
    Shares in Singapore — biggest gainer in the region —
closed 1.3 percent higher, snapping their sixth straight
sessions of declines. 
    However, economists have downgraded the outlook for the city
state's 2019 growth rate for the second time in three months, a
quarterly poll released by its central bank showed.
    In Malaysia, the benchmark index posted its first
day of gains after a six-session losing streak. The country's
factory production index rose 4.2 percent in October from a year
earlier.
    The Philippine index recovered to trade higher along
with its peers in the region. 
    Shares of real estate conglomerate SM Investments Corp
 added 2.7 percent, while those of Aboitiz Equity
Ventures hit a more than one-week high.
    Vietnam shares propped up on the back of financial
stocks, with Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of
Viet Nam and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment
and Development of Vietnam leading the gains. 
     
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day                                    
 Market              Current     Previous Close   Pct Move
 Singapore           3099.99     3059.28          1.33
 Bangkok             1634.88     1633.62          0.08
 Manila              7488.24     7451.08          0.50
 Jakarta             6115.577    6076.587         0.64
 Kuala Lumpur        1663.27     1652.63          0.64
 Ho Chi Minh         961.28      954.58           0.70
                                                  
 Change on year                                   
 Market              Current     End 2017         Pct Move
 Singapore           3099.99     3402.92          -8.90
 Bangkok             1634.88     1753.71          -6.78
 Manila              7488.24     8558.42          -12.50
 Jakarta             6115.577    6355.654         -3.78
 Kuala Lumpur        1663.27     1796.81          -7.43
 Ho Chi Minh         961.28      984.24           -2.33
 



 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
