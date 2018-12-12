SE Asia Stocks-End higher as Trump comment lifts hopes on trade talks with China

* Broader Asia index ex-Japan up 0.2 pct * Singapore and Malaysia snap six sessions of declines By Shanima A Dec 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Wednesday, as optimism swept across broader Asia after upbeat comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on reaching a trade deal with China allayed trade conflict worries between Washington and Beijing. Trump in an interview to Reuters said talks were taking place with Beijing by phone and he would not raise tariffs on Chinese imports until he was sure about a deal. Sentiment improved after Trump added that he would intervene in the Justice Department's case against the chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies . Meng Wanzhou, the CFO of the Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, was granted bail by a Canadian court on Tuesday, 10 days after her arrest in Vancouver. The arrest had turned out to be another hurdle to the resolution of a Sino-U.S. trade war. This boosted MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which rose 0.15 percent after hitting a nearly three-week low on Tuesday. Meanwhile, data from central banks and bond market associations showed that overseas investors were net buyers of Asian bonds in November as concerns over Sino-U.S. trade war and higher U.S. yields abated, bolstering capital inflows into the region. Shares in Singapore — biggest gainer in the region — closed 1.3 percent higher, snapping their sixth straight sessions of declines. However, economists have downgraded the outlook for the city state's 2019 growth rate for the second time in three months, a quarterly poll released by its central bank showed. In Malaysia, the benchmark index posted its first day of gains after a six-session losing streak. The country's factory production index rose 4.2 percent in October from a year earlier. The Philippine index recovered to trade higher along with its peers in the region. Shares of real estate conglomerate SM Investments Corp added 2.7 percent, while those of Aboitiz Equity Ventures hit a more than one-week high. Vietnam shares propped up on the back of financial stocks, with Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam leading the gains. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3099.99 3059.28 1.33 Bangkok 1634.88 1633.62 0.08 Manila 7488.24 7451.08 0.50 Jakarta 6115.577 6076.587 0.64 Kuala Lumpur 1663.27 1652.63 0.64 Ho Chi Minh 961.28 954.58 0.70 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3099.99 3402.92 -8.90 Bangkok 1634.88 1753.71 -6.78 Manila 7488.24 8558.42 -12.50 Jakarta 6115.577 6355.654 -3.78 Kuala Lumpur 1663.27 1796.81 -7.43 Ho Chi Minh 961.28 984.24 -2.33 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, editing by Rashmi Aich)