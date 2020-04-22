Financials
SE Asia Stocks-End higher led by recovery in Indonesia

    * Telecom sector boosts Indonesia
    * Thailand to borrow 600 bln baht in 2020 to cushion
COVID-19
impact
    * Malaysia's March CPI down 0.2% y/y

    April 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets recovered from
early losses on Wednesday to end marginally higher, led by a
1.5% rise in Indonesian stocks, which was powered by gains in
consumer and telecom stocks.
    Local investors in the Indonesian market moved into stocks
that would benefit from the work-from-home scenario, according
to Hariyanto Wijaya, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas
Indonesia.
    Telecom stocks, which have substantial weightage in
Indonesia's benchmark, in particular have been
benefitting from the lockdown in the country amid the COVID-19
pandemic, as data traffic has been growing exponentially.
Analysts expect this to lead to a 6%-7% rise in 2020 revenue for
the cellular industry.    
    In the same vein, Indonesia's XL Axiata closed up
11%, its highest since Feb. 28. The wireless telecom company
said it remains cautiously positive and expects COVID-19
tailwinds in March to boost traffic volumes going into the
second quarter of 2020.
    Thai stocks closed up 0.7% after falling as much as
1.7% earlier in the day.
    Thailand's finance ministry on Wednesday said the government
plans to borrow 600 billion baht ($18.56 billion) in the current
fiscal year to September and 400 billion baht in the next fiscal
year to finance measures to mitigate the coronavirus
impact.
    Electronics Industry gained 25% at close, while
Capital Engineering Network rose about 13%.
    Malaysia's main index settled marginally higher,
with Top Glove Corp closing up 5.4% and Hartalega
Holdings 4.4% higher.
    Malaysia's March inflation declined 0.2% versus a year ago,
on the back of a sharp fall in transport costs, a fallout of the
recent massive drop in global oil prices.  
    Analysts at ANZ believe Bank Negara Malaysia will likely cut
rates by another 25bps.
    Meanwhile, Philippines closed the session 0.3% down,
with Alliance Global falling 4.5% and GT Capital
 tumbling over 5%.
    

    
