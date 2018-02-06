SE Asia Stocks-End lower for 2nd session; Vietnam down over 3 percent

* Singapore, Vietnam hit 1-month low * Asian shares ex-Japan plunge 3.5 pct By Nikhil Nainan Feb 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian shares shed most of January's gains and ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday as an overnight plunge on Wall Street triggered a rout in equities worldwide. Most markets, however, staged a partial recovery towards the end of the session after U.S. stock futures changed course to rise 1.3 percent during Asia trading hours, signalling a likelihood of recouping losses when Wall Street opens. Asian shares ended lower, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sliding 3.5 percent. The market reaction is slightly exaggerated, said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. "We are looking at situations where prices seem to have picked up a bit fast. However, I do not believe we are in a bubble situation." The correction is likely to continue for a while and presents a good opportunity for investors to collect attractive assets, added Shim. The Philippine main index closed 0.8 percent lower, after dropping as much as 2.7 percent earlier, as financials weighed. Philippine annual inflation accelerated much faster than expected in January, data showed, increasing the chances of an interest rate hike this week. Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, down over 4 percent, was the top loser. The Bank of the Philippine Islands slid 3.1 percent while Ayala Corp hit a two-month low. Singapore shares dropped 2.2 percent to a one-month low, as financials fell. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank Ltd marked their steepest drop in over 2-1/2 years while DBS Group Holdings dived as much as 4.3 percent. Indonesian shares ended 1.7 percent lower after shedding as much as 2.5 percent. "The Indonesian market is a little stronger, less impacted by the market retreat. But obviously, the strength in the fundamentals of the economy is putting up well," said Shim. Vietnam, which as of Friday's close was the only Southeast Asian stock market with double-digit percentage gains this year, slumped 3.5 percent in the session, at a month's low. While Thai and Malaysian shares gave away 1.2 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3406.38 3482.93 -2.20 Bangkok 1788.43 1810.32 -1.21 Manila 8550.42 8616 -0.76 Jakarta 6478.543 6589.675 -1.69 Kuala Lumpur 1812.45 1853.07 -2.19 Ho Chi Minh 1011.6 1048.71 -3.54 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3406.38 3402.92 0.10 Bangkok 1788.43 1753.71 1.98 Manila 8550.42 8558.42 -0.09 Jakarta 6478.543 6355.654 1.93 Kuala Lumpur 1812.45 1796.81 0.87 Ho Chi Minh 1011.6 984.24 2.78 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Vyas Mohan)