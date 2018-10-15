SE Asia Stocks-End lower on caution ahead of earnings season

* Indonesia down despite Sept trade surplus * Singapore sheds nearly 0.8 pct By Chandini M Oct 15 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks tracked global peers lower on Monday as investors fretted over the impact of U.S.-China trade spat, while caution ahead of corporate results and uncertainty over a clean Brexit kept risk appetite subdued. Over the weekend, China central bank governor Yi Gang said he still saw plenty of room for adjustment in interest rates and the reserve requirement ratio, as downside risks from trade tensions with the United States remained significant. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1 percent while Shanghai shares were down 0.75 percent, with investors bracing for a European Union summit from Wednesday amid concerns over Brexit. Manny Cruz, an analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc said regional markets fell due to weakness in broader Asia amid fears that some U.S. companies may post lower-than-expected earnings. "The Brexit deal is also hanging in the balance and is causing anxiety," he added. Although stocks in the region recovered on Friday, partly after Chinese trade data showed strong growth in September, investors turned cautious on Monday as a bounceback in oil prices and rising tensions between Western powers and Saudi Arabia added to a confluence of factors that battered global equities last week. "With China's GDP data expected later this week, people are just waiting on the sidelines," said Joel Ng, an analyst with KGI Securities. Gang said on Sunday China's economic growth would comfortably reach its full-year target of around 6.5 percent with the possibility of overshooting. The GDP data is expected on October 19. After see-sawing during the day, Indonesian shares settled 0.5 percent lower. The country's trade balance unexpectedly swung back to surplus in September as imports and exports grew much slower than expected, data released by the statistics bureau showed on Monday. Philippine shares ended the session 1.1 percent lower, hurt by industrial and consumer stocks. Conglomerates SM Investments and Universal Robina Corp were the biggest drags on the benchmark. The Vietnamese index ended 1.9 percent lower while Singapore shares shed nearly 0.8 percent. Thailand markets were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3045.97 3069.17 -0.76 Manila 6926.51 7004.77 -1.12 Jakarta 5727.256 5756.49 -0.51 Kuala Lumpur 1728.74 1730.74 -0.12 Ho Chi Minh 951.64 970.08 -1.90 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3045.97 3402.92 -10.49 Manila 6926.51 8558.42 -19.07 Jakarta 5727.256 6355.654 -9.89 Kuala Lumpur 1728.74 1796.81 -3.79 Ho Chi Minh 951.64 984.24 -3.31 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa, additional reporting by Rashmi Ashok; Editing by Vyas Mohan)