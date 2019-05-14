Financials
May 14, 2019 / 4:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Escalation in Sino-U.S. trade tension pushes indexes lower

Nikhil Subba

4 Min Read

    * China retaliates with higher tariffs on $60 bln U.S. goods
    * Philippines leads losses

    By Nikhil Subba
    May 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets plunged on
Tuesday as trade tensions between the world's two largest
economies escalated further after Beijing announced retaliatory
tariffs on U.S. imports, sparking concerns of a global economic
slowdown.
    China said it would impose tariffs on $60 billion worth of
U.S. goods, despite U.S. President Donald Trump's warning to not
retaliate against additional tariffs on Chinese imports
announced by the White House on Friday.
    "Markets are on risk-off mode as a result of worsening trade
relations between the United States and China, following China's
retaliation," RCBC Securities analyst, Fio Dejesus, said.
   Beijing's move comes after both U.S. and China were unable to
carve out a deal to reverse Trump's tariff hike, following fresh
trade talks last week which ended in a deadlock.
    However, President Donald Trump said on Monday he was
optimistic about resolving the U.S. trade dispute with China.
  
    Philippines led losses in the region, dropping as
much as 1.7% to its lowest since March 4, dragged by consumer
stocks.
    It held its mid-term elections on May 13, and unofficial
results showed that President Rodrigo Duterte's allies held the
top spots.
    Indonesia's index shed as much as 1.7%, its lowest
since December 18, 2018, dragged by polyester fiber maker Tifico
Fiber Indonesia's near 24% plunge and real estate
developer Duta Anggada Realty's 22.4% drop.
    Singapore stocks slid as much as 1.1% to a
1-1/2-month low, with lender DBS Group falling as much
as 2.3% to its lowest since April 1.
    Malaysian stocks fell 0.8% to its lowest since
September 7, 2015, dragged by Sime Darby Plantation,
the world's biggest oil palm planter by land holdings, which
fell as much as 5.1% to its lowest since January 3.
    Thai and Vietnam shares were trading
marginally lower, both pressured by the utilities sector. 

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0428 GMT

    
  Market                 Current    Previous     Pct Move
                                    close        
  Singapore              3206.62    3234.28      -0.86
  Bangkok                1633.79    1640.13      -0.39
  Manila                 7589.92    7,742.20     -1.96
  Jakarta                6061.266   6135.396     -1.21
  Kuala Lumpur           1596.64    1601.09      -0.28
 Ho Chi Minh             957.5      958.54       -0.11
                                                 
  Change so far in 2019                          
  Market                 Current    End 2018     Pct Move
  Singapore              3206.62    3068.76      4.49
  Bangkok                1633.79    1563.88      4.47
  Manila                 7589.92    7,466.02     1.66
  Jakarta                6061.266   6,194.50     -2.15
  Kuala Lumpur           1596.64    1690.58      -5.56
  Ho Chi Minh            957.5      892.54       7.28
 

 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below