SE Asia Stocks-Extend gains; Malaysia climbs 1 pct

* Philippines touches near 1-month closing high * Malaysia, Singapore post 1st wkly gain in five * Vietnam posts fifth straight weekly decline By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri July 13 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose further on Friday, with Malaysia adding 1 percent and Indonesia posting its highest close in more than one month, in the absence of any fresh developments in the U.S.-China trade spat. China has vowed to retaliate to the new tariffs, but the lack of a specific response has likely sparked a global relief rally. "The broader market continues to remain in a wait-and-see mode for further details on how China might retaliate on trade, while equity markets continue to press higher under the guise that 'no escalating news is good news'," Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia pacific at Oanda, said in a note. Meanwhile, data showed Chinese exports to the United States surged in June, a result that could further inflame trade tensions with Washington. Malaysian shares closed higher for a fifth straight session and posted their first weekly gain in five. The benchmark stock index rose 3.5 percent this week, the sharpest since early October 2015. Dialog Group Bhd jumped 6.1 percent on Friday, while electricity provider Tenaga Nasional Bhd was up 1.1 percent. Indonesian shares extended gains into a fifth session and snapped three consecutive weekly falls. United Tractors climbed over 3.3 percent and Bank Negara Indonesia rose 3.2 percent. Philippine shares rose for a fourth consecutive session with JG Summit gaining 3.7 percent and SM Prime Holdings climbing 1.5 percent. Singapore shares edged higher with DBS Group Holdings rising 1 percent and Jardine Strategic Holdings gaining 1.6 percent. For the week, the benchmark stock index climbed 2.1 percent, snapping four straight weekly declines. Singapore's economic growth eased in the second quarter, missing forecasts, as manufacturing activity cooled and worsening trade tensions between the world's two largest economies clouded the outlook for the trade-reliant city-state. Vietnam shares closed 1.3 percent higher, buoyed by financials including Vietcombank, but posted their fifth straight weekly drop. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3260.35 3253.01 0.23 Bangkok 1643.52 1640.93 0.16 Manila 7399.18 7350.58 0.66 Jakarta 5944.074 5907.872 0.61 Kuala Lumpur 1721.93 1703.57 1.08 Ho Chi Minh 909.72 898.51 1.25 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3260.35 3402.92 -4.19 Bangkok 1643.52 1753.71 -6.28 Manila 7399.18 8558.42 -13.55 Jakarta 5944.074 6355.654 -6.48 Kuala Lumpur 1721.93 1796.81 -4.17 Ho Chi Minh 909.72 984.24 -7.57 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)