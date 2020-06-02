SE Asia Stocks-Extend rally on economic rebound hopes, Indonesia jumps over 2%

* Philippines, Indonesia up for fifth day * Singapore hits 2-week high * Thailand hits 3-month peak By Arundhati Dutta June 2 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets extended multi-day rallies on Tuesday on optimism over an economic rebound from the coronavirus crisis, but caution prevailed globally due to simmering Sino-U.S. tensions and violent protests in many U.S. cities. This week began with the re-opening of several regional economies after weeks-long lockdowns to curb the spread of the virus were eased. Investors also cheered signs of the economy picking up in China, the region's biggest trading partner. World stocks have risen 35% from a late March trough. Markets shrugged off escalating protests in the United States, as well as an on-going Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong, which could threaten the long-drawn trade deal between Beijing and Washington. "The focus had instead been on catching this reopening optimism train with confirmation bias potentially being at works," said Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG. Leading the pack, the Indonesian benchmark climbed up to 2.5% in early trade to its highest level since early April. The financial sector contributed to three-fourths of the index's gains, with PT Bank Central Asia Tbk up 6%. Singapore's index touched a two-week peak, led by blue chips such as Jardine Cycle & Carriage Holdings Ltd and DBS Group Holdings Ltd . The Philippine benchmark rose 1.5% to hit its highest level since mid-March. SM Investments Corp jumped 3% while Security Bank Corp added 7.6%. Thai stocks hit a near three-month peak buoyed by utilities, while Vietnam rose on consumer staples. The Philippines and Indonesia extended their winning streak to a fifth session, Vietnam was up for a fourth session while for Thailand, it was a third day of gains. Malaysian shares were flat. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0422 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 2582.72 2550.86 1.25 Bangkok 1362.73 1352.37 0.77 Manila 6017.4 5930.17 1.47 Jakarta 4867.293 4753.612 2.39 Kuala Lumpur 1490.22 1490.14 0.01 Ho Chi Minh 881.11 878.67 0.28 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2582.72 3222.83 -19.86 Bangkok 1362.73 1579.84 -13.74 Manila 6017.4 7,815.26 -23.00 Jakarta 4867.293 6,299.54 -22.74 Kuala Lumpur 1490.22 1588.76 -6.20 Ho Chi Minh 881.11 960.99 -8.31 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)