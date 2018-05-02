SE Asia Stocks-Fall ahead of Fed decision on rates

* Malaysia falls to its lowest in over 3 weeks * Singapore hovers at near 10-1/2 year high By Sumeet Gaikwad May 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's upcoming policy statement where investors await clues on the future pace of monetary tightening. The two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting concludes later in the global day. The central bank raised its benchmark lending rate three times in 2017 and the median forecast of policymakers on the rate-setting committee is for another three this year. In Southeast Asia, Malaysian stocks snapped a three-session gaining streak to fall 1.3 percent on broad-based losses. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd was the biggest drag on the index, falling as much as 4 percent, while Axiata Group slipped 2.3 percent. The sentiment is cautious ahead of the upcoming general elections and investors are also weighing in at the start of a new month, said Nik Ihsan, technical analyst at Maybank Kim Eng Securities. The country's current prime minister, Najib Razak, is pitted against his former mentor Mahathir Mohamad in the general election to be held on May 9. Indonesia fell 0.2 percent, with United Tractors down 2.6 percent, and Semen Baturaja sliding nearly 8 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was down 0.2 percent. Indonesia's annual inflation rate is seen inching up in April from a month before, but still within the central bank's target range, a Reuters poll showed. The data is due later in the day. Thai shares slipped 0.2 percent as energy and real estate stocks weighed on the benchmark. Oil and gas company PTT Pcl was the biggest drag, down nearly 1 percent. Singapore was flat as gains in industrials were offset by losses in technology stocks. The index is hovering at a near 10-1/2-year high. Philippine shares fell 0.2 percent after three straight sessions of gains, while Vietnam dropped 1.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0359 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3613.75 3613.93 0.01 Bangkok 1775.89 1780.11 -0.24 Manila 7803.19 7819.25 -0.21 Jakarta 5980.5 5994.595 -0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1846.22 1870.37 -1.29 Ho Chi Minh 1037.39 1050.26 -1.23 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3613.75 3402.92 6.20 Bangkok 1775.89 1753.71 1.26 Manila 7803.19 8558.42 -8.82 Jakarta 5980.5 6355.654 -5.90 Kuala Lumpur 1846.22 1796.81 2.75 Ho Chi Minh 1037.39 984.24 5.40 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)