SE Asia Stocks-Fall ahead of Fed meet; Philippines down 1 pct

By Binisha Ben Sept 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday, tracking broader Asia, as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve meeting for clues on U.S. monetary policy, while Philippine shares retreated 1 percent from a record close. The Fed is expected to take another step toward policy normalization at a two-day meeting beginning later on Tuesday, and announce plans to begin unwinding its $4.2 trillion portfolio of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. The U.S. central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady, but investors will be looking for clues on the pace of further tightening later this year and next. The market is pricing in an approximately even chance of a hike in December. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1 percent. Philippine shares were weighed down by industrials and real estate stocks such as SM Investments and Ayala Land, which gave up 1.6 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. "The stocks that pushed up the index yesterday are seeing a bit of correction today, they are subject to profit-taking because the prices are going down," said Fio de Jesus, research analyst at RCBC Securities. Singapore shares dropped as much as 0.3 percent as financials and industrials declined. Jardine Matheson Holdings fell 1 percent and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp shed 0.6 percent. Thai shares also fell 0.3 percent, having closed its previous session at a near 24-year high, with Airports of Thailand declining 1.3 percent and Siam Commercial Bank falling about 1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0357 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3231.59 3241.85 -0.32 Bangkok 1665.57 1670.2 -0.28 Manila 8216.14 8294.14 -0.94 Jakarta 5880.976 5884.611 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1781.31 1783.66 -0.13 Ho Chi Minh 807.32 807.87 -0.07 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3231.59 2880.76 12.18 Bangkok 1665.57 1542.94 7.95 Manila 8216.14 6840.64 20.11 Jakarta 5880.976 5296.711 11.03 Kuala Lumpur 1781.31 1641.73 8.50 Ho Chi Minh 807.32 664.87 21.43 (Reporting by Binisha Ben in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)