SE Asia Stocks-Fall ahead of Powell speech; Singapore down over 1 pct

* Indonesia snaps three straight sessions of gains * Vietnam posts sixth consecutive weekly gain * S'pore industrial production growth slows in July By Mensholong Lepcha Aug 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday after Sino-U.S. trade talks ended without any major breakthrough, while investors braced for a speech from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for clues on the direction of monetary policy. Powell is due to give a speech later in the day at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, conference of central bankers. Where he stands on the pace of interest rate hikes will be scrutinised after minutes from the Fed's most recent policy meeting indicated the central bank would tighten monetary policy soon. Asian shares ex-Japan fell 0.4 percent after U.S. and Chinese officials ended two days of talks on Thursday with no major breakthrough. At the same time, their trade war escalated with another round of duelling tariffs on $16 billion worth of each country's goods taking effect. In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares fell 0.5 percent after two straight sessions of gains, but posted a weekly rise of 2.4 percent. "U.S.-China trade tension has affected sentiment on emerging markets like Philippines. We are seeing some outflows of foreign investments, so it is sentiment-driven today," said Rachelle Cruz, an analyst with AP Securities. Property developer Megaworld Corp fell 5.3 percent, while Bank of the Philippine Islands shed 3.2 percent. Singapore shares closed over 1 percent lower after the previous session's sharp gains, dragged by financials. Lenders DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd shed over 1.5 percent each. The city-state's industrial production growth slowed slightly on-year in July from a month ago, but still came in above forecasts, data showed. Malaysian shares snapped four straight sessions of gains, but closed the week higher by 1.4 percent. Public Bank Bhd and Petronas Gas Bhd were the biggest drag declining about 1.6 percent each. Vietnam shares closed flat, but posted their sixth straight weekly gain. Indonesian shares snapped three straight session of gains, while Thailand closed little changed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3213 3249.89 -1.14 Bangkok 1703.82 1704.8 -0.06 Manila 7766.47 7804.03 -0.48 Jakarta 5968.75 5982.985 -0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1808.59 1810.87 -0.13 Ho Chi Minh 987.05 987.36 -0.03 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3213 3402.92 -5.58 Bangkok 1703.82 1753.71 -2.84 Manila 7766.47 8558.42 -9.25 Jakarta 5968.75 6355.654 -6.09 Kuala Lumpur 1808.59 1796.81 0.66 Ho Chi Minh 987.05 984.24 0.29 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)