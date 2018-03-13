FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 4:21 AM / in 12 hours

SE Asia Stocks-Fall ahead of U.S. inflation data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * U.S. inflation data due later on Tuesday
    * Stocks give up some of Monday's gains 
    * Indonesian benchmark biggest loser in the region

    By Aaron Saldanha
    March 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Tuesday, in line with Asian peers, as investors worried that
a higher-than-expected U.S. inflation print would hasten the
Federal Reserve into pressing ahead with a rate increase as
early as next week.
    Consumer price inflation data for February is due later in
the global day, and follows low wage growth numbers last week,
which eased concerns about inflation and over a faster pace of
rate hikes by the central bank.
    Higher U.S. rates reduce the attractiveness of riskier asset
classes like equities in growth markets such as Southeast Asia,
due to the improved yields for safer, U.S. assets.
    "It is people being risk-averse ahead of anticipated results
(economic data), so not only is it the U.S. inflation report but
also China's production numbers as well as their retail
activity," said Fio Dejesus, equity research analyst at RCBC
Securities in Manila.
    Chinese industrial output and retail sales data for February
are due on Wednesday.
    In Southeast Asia, Indonesia's benchmark fell 0.7
percent on broad-based losses. Telekomunikasi Indonesia
 lost as much as 1.9 percent.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
fell as much as 1 percent. 
    Malaysian shares inched lower, with consumer
discretionary and telecom stocks dragging down the index.
Genting Malaysia Bhd, down 1.7 percent, contributed
the most to index losses.
    The Philippine index fell 0.4 percent, hurt by
weakness in financials and real estate stocks. BDO Unibank Inc
 slid 2.5 percent.
    Thai shares moved into negative territory after
ending higher for the first session in nine on Monday. PTT Pcl
 weighed the most on the benchmark, slipping 0.4
percent.
    The Singapore index rose slightly, helped by gains in
Capitaland Mall Trust and DBS Group Holdings Ltd
, which were up 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent,
respectively. 
    Asia-shares outside Japan, which surged 1.5
percent on Monday, were nearly unchanged.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0344 GMT 
 Market          Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3541.47   3540.19         0.04
 Bangkok         1798.31   1800.32         -0.11
 Manila          8421.03   8453.5          -0.38
 Jakarta         6454.132  6500.686        -0.72
 Kuala Lumpur    1858.97   1861.22         -0.12
 Ho Chi Minh     1124.9    1126.29         -0.12
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3541.47   3402.92         4.07
 Bangkok         1798.31   1753.71         2.54
 Manila          8421.03   8558.42         -1.61
 Jakarta         6454.132  6355.654        1.55
 Kuala Lumpur    1858.97   1796.81         3.46
 Ho Chi Minh     1124.9    984.24          14.29
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
