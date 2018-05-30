SE Asia Stocks-Fall amid global selloff; Malaysia slumps most in nearly a decade

* Indonesia snaps 5 sessions of gain, cenbank raises key rate * Singapore, Philippines fall 2 pct, 1.7 pct respectively By Nicole Pinto May 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday, with Malaysia posting its sharpest drop in nearly a decade, amid a global selloff provoked by the political crisis in Italy and renewed U.S.-China trade war fears. Investors fear that repeat elections in Italy, which could come as soon as July, may become a de-facto referendum on Italian membership of the currency bloc and the country's role in the European Union. However, reports that two anti-establishment parties were again renewing efforts to form a government rather than force the country back to the polls, helped ease investor woes. Meanwhile, China said it would safeguard its interests after Washington said it will release a list of some $50 billion worth of Chinese goods that will be subject to a 25 percent tariff by June 15, unless Beijing addressed issues of theft of American intellectual property. Malaysian shares slumped 3.2 percent to their lowest close since December 2017, dragged by financials and trading services firms, while Indonesian stocks fell nearly 1 percent, snapping five straight sessions of gains. Indonesia's central bank raised its key interest rate for the second time in two weeks, and flagged more possible hikes in an effort to boost the fragile rupiah and contain capital outflows. The rate hike acted as a "very big relief" for foreign investors and might help revive risk appetite, said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas, adding that optimism had been baked in the cake and reflected over the past five sessions. Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT fell 2.4 percent, while Astra International Tbk PT shed 2.4 percent. Among other Southeast Asian stock markets that fell, Singapore closed more than 2 percent lower, dragged by financials, while the Philippines declined 1.7 percent, extending falls into a fourth session. All markets except the Philippines and Vietnam were closed on Tuesday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day STOCK MARKETS Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3443.95 3518.48 -2.12 Bangkok 1725.14 1734.54 -0.54 Manila 7470.14 7602.36 -1.74 Jakarta 6011.055 6068.325 -0.94 Kuala Lumpur 1719.28 1775.84 -3.18 Ho Chi Minh 948.5 952.18 -0.39 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3443.95 3402.92 1.21 Bangkok 1725.14 1753.71 -1.63 Manila 7470.14 8558.42 -12.72 Jakarta 6011.055 6355.654 -5.42 Kuala Lumpur 1719.28 1796.81 -4.31 Ho Chi Minh 948.5 984.24 -3.63 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)