SE Asia Stocks-Fall as escalating Sino-U.S. trade spat sours sentiment

* Singapore down led by financials, telecom * Vietnam set for sixth straight week of gains * Singapore July manufacturing data due later in the day By Mensholong Lepcha Aug 24 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, tracking global peers, as a festering trade dispute between the U.S. and China escalated after the two countries imposed tariffs on $16 billion worth of each other's goods. Two days of talks between American and Chinese officials in Washington ended inconclusively on Thursday with no major breakthrough. Investors are also keeping an eye on the meeting of U.S. central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak later in the day. His speech will be watched for clues on monetary policy after minutes from the most recent meeting indicated that the Fed would raise interest rates soon. Asian shares ex-Japan were trading 0.4 percent lower on Friday. Singapore shares fell as much as 1 percent, dragged down by financials and telecommunications. Lender DBS Group Holdings fell as much as 1.4 percent, while Singapore Telecommunications shed 2.4 percent. Data on the city-state's July manufacturing output is due later in the day. A Reuters poll saw output falling 1.3 percent from the last month. Heavyweights SM Prime Holdings and Bank of the Philippine Islands fell over 2 percent each, dragging down the Philippine index. Markets in Malaysia and Indonesia were down over half-a-percent each. Public Bank and Hong Leong Financial Group weighed heavily on the Malaysian index, falling as much as 2.5 pct each. Star Pacific Tbk PT was the biggest drag on the Indonesian index, diving over 32 percent. Vietnam shares were down 0.2 percent. The index is, however, set for a sixth straight week of gains. Thai shares were marginally lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3229.77 3249.89 -0.62 Bangkok 1698.54 1704.8 -0.37 Manila 7750.35 7804.03 -0.69 Jakarta 5961.06 5982.985 -0.37 Kuala Lumpur 1800.93 1810.87 -0.55 Ho Chi Minh 987.13 987.36 -0.02 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3229.77 3402.92 -5.09 Bangkok 1698.54 1753.71 -3.15 Manila 7750.35 8558.42 -9.44 Jakarta 5961.06 6355.654 -6.21 Kuala Lumpur 1800.93 1796.81 0.23 Ho Chi Minh 987.13 984.24 0.29 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Sunil Nair)