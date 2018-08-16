SE Asia Stocks-Fall as global economy risks pressure markets

* Singapore extends losses into 5th straight session * Indonesia resumes fall after previous session's gains By Ambar Warrick Aug 16 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks fell on Thursday, pressured by an extending rout in Asian equities as Turkey's currency woes and protectionist U.S. trade policies sparked jitters over the global economic health. Worries of a growth slowdown in China also contributed to losses across global markets, after a slew of soft Chinese economic data out earlier this week. Wall Street fell overnight in heavy trading as technology and retail stocks tumbled on risk aversion after disappointing earnings. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell to a one-year low on Thursday, having plunged about 4 percent since last week. The lira had plunged to an all-time low at the start of the week as tensions between Ankara and Washington flared amid worries over President Tayyip Erdogan's economic policies. "The trade war between the U.S. and Turkey, which resulted in a free-fall of the Turkish lira, has affected emerging markets, especially Asia," said Manny Cruz, an analyst at Asiasec Equities. Singapore shares fell 0.5 percent to a more than one-month low, set to extend losses into a fifth straight session. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd dropping about 1 percent each. Indonesian shares slipped after closing higher on Wednesday, when the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate. However, Bank Indonesia also flagged weaker economic growth for the year. "Weakening growth will continue to drag market sentiment, and it should compel fund managers and foreign investors to continue selling," Cruz said. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks slipped 0.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0343 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3218.57 3234.12 -0.48 Bangkok 1666.41 1676.29 -0.59 Manila 7507.22 7540.92 -0.45 Jakarta 5804.555 5816.59 -0.21 Kuala Lumpur 1778.27 1785.94 -0.43 Ho Chi Minh 952.91 961.37 -0.88 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3218.57 3402.92 -5.42 Bangkok 1666.41 1753.71 -4.98 Manila 7507.22 8558.42 -12.28 Jakarta 5804.555 6355.654 -8.67 Kuala Lumpur 1778.27 1796.81 -1.03 Ho Chi Minh 952.91 984.24 -3.18 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)