SE Asia Stocks-Fall as Italian crisis weighs on global sentiment

* Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam indexes over 2 pct lower * Indonesian shares cut losses ahead of cbank meeting By Nicole Pinto May 30 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday amid a global sell-off that was provoked by uncertainty over Italy's elections which may cause a referendum on the euro, and on fears the United States would impose further trade measures against China. Investors fear that repeat elections in the euro zone's third-largest economy - which could come as soon as July - may become a de-facto referendum on Italian membership of the currency bloc and the country's role in the European Union. Eyes were also on the United States after Washington said it will release a list of some $50 billion worth of Chinese goods that will be subject to a 25 percent tariff by June 15, while China said it would safeguard its interests if the White House was looking to reignite a trade war. Asia shares ex-Japan lost 1.5 percent, while Wall Street's main indexes fell up to 1.6 percent overnight. Asian bourses may attempt to trade on a slight risk-off tone amid the ratcheting higher of geopolitical and trade tensions, OCBC Treasury Research said in a note. Singapore shares fell over 2 percent, dragged down by financials, with DBS Group, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and United Overseas Bank leading the losses. Malaysia slipped up to 2.3 percent to touch a more than five-month low. Tenaga Nasional, the biggest drag on the index, extended losses to fall as much as 5 percent. The Indonesian index fell as much as 0.9 percent ahead of a central bank policy meeting later in the day, where it is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate . An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell nearly 0.9 percent. Shares in Vietnam fell over 2 percent, while the Philippines' benchmark index slipped as much as 1.4 percent to its lowest in over one year. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0325 GMT STOCK MARKETS Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3444.11 3518.48 -2.11 Bangkok 1719.38 1734.54 -0.87 Manila 7496.78 7602.36 -1.39 Jakarta 6055.934 6068.325 -0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1732.52 1775.84 -2.44 Ho Chi Minh 939.55 952.18 -1.33 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3444.11 3402.92 1.21 Bangkok 1719.38 1753.71 -1.96 Manila 7496.78 8558.42 -12.40 Jakarta 6055.934 6355.654 -4.72 Kuala Lumpur 1732.52 1796.81 -3.58 Ho Chi Minh 939.55 984.24 -4.54 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)