SE Asia Stocks-Fall as N.Korea missile test sours sentiment

By Binisha Ben Sept 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged down on Friday, in line with broader Asia, as North Korea's latest missile launch caused a mild flutter among investors. Pyongyang's missile flew over Japan's northern Hokkaido, further escalating tensions following North Korea's test of its most powerful nuclear bomb yet. The missile launch came just days after the United Nations Security Council imposed new sanctions against North Korea over the nuclear test on Sept. 3. "Another day, another missile from North Korea. It would be wrong to say that markets are not taking any notice, but the relatively muted responses of JPY, and KRW and risk assets globally, suggest that a sense of fatigue on this belligerence is creeping in," ING analysts wrote in a note. Meanwhile, U.S. consumer inflation data rekindled expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December. Philippine shares declined 0.3 percent, retreating from a record closing high, with heavyweights SM Investments and property developer SM Prime Holdings sliding about 0.6 percent each. Singapore shares fell 0.2 percent, weighed by financials, with top lender DBS Group giving up 1.2 percent to touch its lowest in four months, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp shed about 1 percent. Indonesian shares edged down 0.2 percent, paring early gains. Indonesia's external trade returned to a surplus in August, led by growth in manufacturing and mining exports, producing the biggest surplus in more than five years, the statistics bureau said on Friday. Gains in Indonesia's basic materials stocks were more than offset by a slump in energy, consumer staples, and financial shares. Paper products maker Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk PT , which surged 15.4 percent, was the biggest gainer on the index, while Bank Central Asia, down 1.4 percent, was the biggest drag. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell 0.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; Southeast Asian stock markets: Change at 0421 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3213.59 3220.95 -0.23 Bangkok 1659.33 1659.1 0.01 Manila 8121.67 8144.91 -0.29 Jakarta 5841.778 5852.002 -0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1778.78 1781.37 -0.15 Ho Chi Minh 804.88 806.32 -0.18 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3213.59 2880.76 11.55 Bangkok 1659.33 1542.94 7.54 Manila 8121.67 6840.64 18.73 Jakarta 5841.778 5296.711 10.29 Kuala Lumpur 1778.78 1641.73 8.35 Ho Chi Minh 804.88 664.87 21.06 (Reporting by Binisha Ben; Additional reporting by Aditya Soni in bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)