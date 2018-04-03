SE Asia Stocks-Fall as renewed trade war fears weigh on sentiment

* Singapore drops over 1 pct, biggest loser in SE Asia * Indonesia down after two straight sessions of gains * Vietnam retreats from record high hit in early trade By Nicole Pinto April 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday in line with global equities amid escalating trade war fears and worries over the fading outlook for global tech giants. Investors were on the back foot as China imposed extra tariffs on 128 U.S. products, deepening a dispute between the world's top two economies and stoking concerns about the impact on global growth. "While the impacted quantum is admittedly small, the risk of a downward spiral to tit-for-tat trade measures has appreciably increased," Mizuho Bank said in a note, adding that: "investors were keen to take risk off the table given the circumstances." Technology shares on Wall Street were hit hard overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump attacked Amazon.com over the pricing of its deliveries through the United States Postal Service and promised unspecified changes. The selling added to what has been a rough patch for technology shares this year. Facebook, Apple and some of their peers had a woeful last quarter as investors reassessed high U.S. stock valuations in light of a cocktail of negative factors. In Southeast Asia, Singapore shares fell more than 1 percent in broad-based losses. Being export driven, the city-state would be "quite impacted" in case of a trade war, said an analyst from Singapore. Financial and industrial stocks were the top losers with DBS Group Holdings Ltd shedding up to 1.3 percent and Keppel Corp Ltd declining 1.7 percent. Indonesian shares dropped as much as 0.6 percent with Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT declining nearly 2 percent and Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT shedding 1.4 percent. Philippine shares declined 0.8 percent, dragged down by financials. Security Bank Corp fell as much as 2.5 percent to a more than one-month low, while Bank of the Philippine Islands plunged 5 percent. Vietnam shares slipped 0.7 percent, dragged by real estate and industrial stocks, after hitting a record high in early trade. The key Vietnam stock index climbed 1.9 percent to an all-time closing high in the previous session on the back of gains in financial and real estate stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0325 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3398.4 3430.76 -0.94 Bangkok 1778.13 1782.28 -0.23 Manila 8021.45 8039.45 -0.22 Jakarta 6216.213 6240.571 -0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1857.54 1858.35 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 1189.97 1196.61 -0.55 Change so far in 2018 Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3398.4 3402.92 -0.13 Bangkok 1778.13 1753.71 1.39 Manila 8021.45 8558.42 -6.27 Jakarta 6216.213 6355.654 -2.19 Kuala Lumpur 1857.54 1796.81 3.38 Ho Chi Minh 1189.97 984.24 20.90 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)