SE Asia Stocks-Fall as trade spat escalates; Philippines sheds over 2.5 pct

* Singapore shares decline to their lowest in eight months * Thai shares extend fall, energy stocks weigh on index By Nicole Pinto June 18 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Monday, in line with broader Asia as a trade spat intensified between the world's top two economies. Fears of a global trade war also added to pressure on oil prices. U.S. oil prices fell 1.9 percent following a 2.7 percent slump in the previous session. U.S. President Donald Trump said he was pushing ahead with hefty tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports on Friday, prompting China to immediately respond in kind. "Given that both sides seem to suggest that further escalation of hostilities may be possible, markets are expected to see more volatility, and industrial companies with significant proportion of revenues from overseas will be the hardest hit, " Mizuho Bank analysts said in a note. Philippine shares slumped as much as 2.7 percent to their lowest in since April 2017 and were headed for a third session of fall. Holding firms, banks and industrials were the biggest losers. SM Investments Corp fell 3 percent, JG Summit Holdings declined more than 5 percent and International Container Terminal Services Inc dropped 2.4 percent. Singapore shares fell 1.7 percent to their lowest since mid-October, dragged by financials. Heavyweight DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd both declined nearly 3 percent. Exports grew at their fastest pace in seven months in May, boosted by an extended surge in pharmaceutical shipments, though the heated Sino-U.S. trade dispute is clouding the outlook for the trade-dependent city state. Thai share declined for a fourth consecutive session and hit their lowest since mid-November. PTT Exploration and Production PCL and PTT PCl fell 4.1 percent and 2 percent, respectively. Malaysian shares fell up to 1.5 percent, extending their decline into a sixth session, weighed by telecom and financial stocks. Indonesian financial markets are closed through Tuesday, June 19, for Eid Al-Fitr. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0412 GMT Change on the day Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3300.94 3356.73 -1.66 Bangkok 1688.28 1704.82 -0.97 Manila 7361.42 7529.54 -2.23 Kuala Lumpur 1746.76 1761.78 -0.85 Ho Chi Minh 1010.97 1016.51 -0.55 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3300.94 3402.92 -3.00 Bangkok 1688.28 1753.71 -3.73 Manila 7361.42 8558.42 -13.99 Kuala Lumpur 1746.76 1796.81 -2.79 Ho Chi Minh 1010.97 984.24 2.72 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)