SE Asia Stocks-Fall as U.S.-China trade tensions hurt

* Singapore sees worst day in over 4 weeks * Philippines heads for second straight session of loss * Indonesia, Malaysia fall for sixth session in nine * By Sumeet Gaikwad May 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday as investor risk appetite diminished ahead of the much awaited China-U.S. trade talks which are scheduled to begin later in the day. A U.S. delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, will meet Chinese officials for talks on Thursday and Friday. The most likely outcome is an agreement to keep talking, with U.S. President Donald Trump maintaining his threat to press ahead with punitive tariffs on Chinese goods, trade experts say. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.5 percent. International pressure to avoid a trade war, and Beijing's restraint are perhaps a consolation; and in fact worst-case (broad-brush tariff) scenarios may be avoided, Mizuho Bank said in a note. Singapore shares snapped four sessions of gains, retreating from a 10-1/2 year high, to fall 1.5 percent. Financials faltered, with the city-state's biggest lender DBS Group Holdings dropping over 5 percent, while United Overseas Bank shed 2 percent. Indonesian shares fell the most in over a week on broad-based losses. Telekomunikasi Indonesia was the biggest drag on the index, falling as much as 2.3 percent, while lender Bank Mandiri dropped over 2.8 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell over 2 percent. Industrials and financials weighed on the Philippine index , with SM Investments Corp declining 3.8 percent while Bank of the Philippine Islands fell 2 percent. The Vietnam index was down 2 percent. Utilities and financials were the biggest losers, with Petrovietnam Gas and Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam sliding 7 percent each. Malaysian shares were trading flat as gains in consumer stocks were wiped off by losses in financials. CIMB Group Holdings fell as much as 2 percent, while Nestle (Malaysia) was up 2.5 percent. Thai shares fell marginally due to losses in real estate and energy stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0340 Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3560.57 3615.28 -1.51 Bangkok 1789.92 1791.13 -0.07 Manila 7615.45 7736.07 -1.56 Jakarta 5910.814 6012.238 -1.69 Kuala Lumpur 1851.49 1852.03 -0.03 Ho Chi Minh 1008.35 1029.08 -2.01 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3560.57 3402.92 4.63 Bangkok 1789.92 1753.71 2.06 Manila 7615.45 8558.42 -11.02 Jakarta 5910.814 6355.654 -7.00 Kuala Lumpur 1851.49 1796.81 3.04 Ho Chi Minh 1008.35 984.24 2.45 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)