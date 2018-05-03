SE Asia Stocks-Fall as U.S.-China trade tensions weigh

* Indonesia, Malaysia snap three sessions of gains * Singapore retreats from multi-year high * Indonesia hits 7-month closing low By Sumeet Gaikwad May 3 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Thursday as U.S.-China trade tension hurt investor risk appetite, with Indonesia sinking to an over seven-month closing low as foreign investors continued to trim their equity exposure. A U.S. trade delegation arrived in China for talks on tariffs. State media said China will stand up to U.S. bullying if need be, but it was better to work things out at the negotiating table. The discussions are expected to cover a wide range of U.S. complaints about China's trade practices, from accusations of forced technology transfers to state subsidies for technology development. "International pressure to avoid a trade war, and Beijing's restraint are perhaps a consolation; and in fact worst-case (broad-brush tariff) scenarios may be avoided," Mizuho Bank said in a note. Indonesian shares snapped a three-session gaining streak and ended 2.6 percent lower dragged down by financials and consumer staples. Bank Central Asia was the biggest drag, falling 2.6 percent, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia dropped 3.4 percent. Foreign investors net sold $55.3 million worth of Indonesian stocks on Thursday, according to stock exchange data. In April, they sold securities worth $684 million in equities and $967 million in bonds. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks declined 3.1 percent. Philippine stocks hit a two-week closing low as financials and industrials weighed on the index. SM Investments Corp fell 5 percent while Aboitiz Equity Ventures dropped 7 percent. Singapore shares retreated from a multi-year high to fall more than 1 percent. Financials weighed on the index, with lender DBS Group Holdings falling 4.3 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp shed 1.5 percent. Malaysian stocks ended largely flat as gains in materials and consumer stocks were offset by losses in financials. Index heavyweights Petronas Gas fell 2.3 percent while Tenaga Nasional rose 1 percent. The Thailand index closed marginally lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3575.68 3615.28 -1.10 Bangkok 1790.8 1791.13 -0.02 Manila 7535.1 7736.07 -2.60 Jakarta 5858.732 6012.238 -2.55 Kuala Lumpur 1851.8 1852.03 -0.01 Ho Chi Minh 1026.46 1029.08 -0.25 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3575.68 3402.92 5.08 Bangkok 1790.8 1753.71 2.11 Manila 7535.1 8558.42 -11.96 Jakarta 5858.732 6355.654 -7.82 Kuala Lumpur 1851.8 1796.81 3.06 Ho Chi Minh 1008.35 984.24 2.45 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)