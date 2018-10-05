SE Asia Stocks-Fall as U.S. Treasury yields hit over 7-year high

* Philippines falls for 5th straight week * Indonesia ends week 4.1 pct lower * U.S. payrolls data awaited By Niyati Shetty Oct 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, wrapping up the week with losses, as U.S. Treasury yields hit a more than seven-year high after robust economic data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials stoked concerns of faster-than-expected interest rate hikes. The yield on 10-year Treasury bonds on Thursday hit its highest level since May 2011 on expectations that Friday's payrolls report would be stronger than expected, thereby strengthening the Fed's case for an interest rate hike. Higher U.S. yields are not favourable for emerging markets, as they tend to draw away foreign funds while pressuring local currencies. Investors are expected to scour the U.S. government's September payroll report scheduled for release on Friday and look closely for signs of wage growth, which could fan concerns about inflation. A Reuters poll showed non-farm payrolls likely increased by 185,000 jobs after rising 201,000 the previous month, with unemployment rate seen falling to an 18-month low of 3.8 percent. In the region, the Philippine index ended 0.2 percent lower weighed down by industrials. The index posted a 2.7 pct decline on week, its fifth straight weekly fall. Earlier in the day, data showed the country's inflation rose for a ninth straight month in September, hitting a near-decade high of 6.7 percent, although coming in slightly lower than the 6.8 forecast in a Reuters poll. Conglomerate JG Summit Holdings declined 3.4 percent and SM Investments Corp fell 0.6 percent. Singapore shares slipped 0.7 percent as Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation declined 0.9 percent and Jardine Matheson Holdings slipped 0.4 percent. The city-state's benchmark index is down 1.5 percent this week. The country's central bank on Friday said it would issue its semiannual policy statement on October 12. As per a Reuters poll, the bank is expected to tighten it's monetary policy. Malaysia's benchmark index fell 0.7 percent to a seven-week closing low and ended the week 0.9 percent lower. Government data showed the country's exports fell in August for the first time in six months, hit by declining shipments of palm oil and slowing demand from the United States. Indonesian shares slumped 4.1 percent this week while Thai stocks ended the week 1.9 percent down. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3209.79 3231.59 -0.67 Bangkok 1720.52 1729.4 -0.51 Manila 7078.2 7093.34 -0.21 Jakarta 5731.935 5756.619 -0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1777.15 1790.11 -0.72 Ho Chi Minh 1008.39 1023.62 -1.49 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3209.79 3402.92 -5.68 Bangkok 1720.52 1753.71 -1.89 Manila 7078.2 8558.42 -17.30 Jakarta 5731.935 6355.654 -9.81 Kuala Lumpur 1777.15 1796.81 -1.09 Ho Chi Minh 1008.39 984.24 2.45 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)