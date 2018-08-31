SE Asia Stocks-Fall on fresh trade war fears

* Singapore shares down for third straight session * Indonesia declines over 1 pct to one-week low By Sumeet Gaikwad Aug 31 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, in line with broader Asia, after a report that U.S. President Donald Trump was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing and ready to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports. Bloomberg reported that Trump said he was ready to impose more tariffs on $200 billion worth of goods from China as soon as the public comment period on the plan ends next week. Trump also threatened to withdraw from the World Trade Organization if "they don't shape up," in his latest criticism of the institution. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 0.74 percent. Indonesian shares fell over 1 percent to a one-week low, weighed down by losses across the board, but were poised to post a monthly gain. Consumer products maker Unilever Indonesia and conglomerate Astra International declined over 2 percent each. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was down 1.5 percent. Philippine shares declined 0.9 percent, dragged by real estate and industrial stocks. Blue chips SM Prime Holdings and Ayala Land fell 2 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. Singapore shares slipped for a third consecutive session and were set to post a monthly drop. Financials were a drag with top lender DBS Group Holdings shedding as much as 1.6 percent to a six-month low. Thai shares fell for a second straight session, weighed down by losses in consumer staples and industrials, ahead of July trade data. CP All slipped 1 percent, while Airports of Thailand dropped 0.8 percent. Malaysian markets were closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0329GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3220.1 3225.72 -0.17 Bangkok 1714.84 1720.43 -0.32 Manila 7779.84 7853.16 -0.93 Jakarta 5951.148 6018.964 -1.13 Ho Chi Minh 997.63 998.07 -0.04 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3220.1 3402.92 -5.37 Bangkok 1714.84 1753.71 -2.22 Manila 7779.84 8558.42 -9.10 Jakarta 5951.148 6355.654 -6.36 Ho Chi Minh 997.63 984.24 1.36 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)