SE Asia Stocks-Fall on heightened caution ahead of key global events

* Asian shares ex-Japan down about 1 pct * Vietnam slips after six straight sessions of gains * Philippines falls 1 pct, Indonesia down ahead of holiday By Mensholong Lepcha June 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday on heightened caution ahead of a key meeting of global leaders and amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates next week. Global risk appetite took a hit after U.S. jobless claims pointed to a further tightening in labour market conditions, cementing expectations the Fed will raise benchmark U.S. rates next week and twice again later in the year. The widening rift between the United States and its major trade partners after President Donald Trump imposed import tariffs on steel and aluminium imports last week spurred concerns ahead of a Group of Seven summit taking place on Friday and Saturday in Quebec. Investors also looked to a historic U.S.-Korea summit in Singapore on June 12 where the main issue is whether North Korea will abandon its nuclear weapons programme. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell about 1 percent after six straight sessions of gains that took it to the highest since mid-March on Thursday. Philippine stocks fell as much as 1.1 percent, after a three-day winning run. Jose Vistan, research head at AB Capital Securities, attributed Friday's losses to profit-taking after strong gains over the last few sessions. Malaysian shares fell as much as 0.7 percent, with lenders CIMB Group Holdings and Malayan Banking among the biggest losing stocks. Singapore shares were down as much as 0.6 percent, weighed down by bank stocks. OCBC slipped as much as 1.6 percent and United Overseas Bank declined as much as 1.2 percent. Indonesian shares dropped as much as 0.9 percent from a six-week high, with losses across the index ahead of a long holiday. Consumer products company Unilever Indonesia slipped nearly 1 percent, while Telkom Indonesia was on track for its third straight sessions of losses. Indonesian financial markets will be closed from June 11 to June 19 for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations. Markets will resume trade on June 20. Vietnam shares slipped 0.2 percent after six consecutive sessions of gains, weighed down mostly by losses in real estate and consumer staple shares. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0350 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3454.84 3473.08 -0.53 Bangkok 1732.32 1733.05 -0.04 Manila 7738.08 7803.31 -0.84 Jakarta 6059.226 6106.698 -0.78 Kuala Lumpur 1775.3 1785.81 -0.59 Ho Chi Minh 1030.71 1036.69 -0.58 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3454.84 3402.92 1.53 Bangkok 1732.32 1753.71 -1.22 Manila 7738.08 8558.42 -9.59 Jakarta 6059.226 6355.654 -4.66 Kuala Lumpur 1775.3 1796.81 -1.20 Ho Chi Minh 1030.71 984.24 4.72 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)