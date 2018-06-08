FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 8, 2018 / 4:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on heightened caution ahead of key global events

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Asian shares ex-Japan down about 1 pct
    * Vietnam slips after six straight sessions of gains
    * Philippines falls 1 pct, Indonesia down ahead of holiday

    By Mensholong Lepcha
    June 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Friday on heightened caution ahead of a key meeting of global
leaders and amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will
raise U.S. interest rates next week.
    Global risk appetite took a hit after U.S. jobless claims
pointed to a further tightening in labour market conditions,
cementing expectations the Fed will raise benchmark U.S. rates
next week and twice again later in the year.

    The widening rift between the United States and its major
trade partners after President Donald Trump imposed import
tariffs on steel and aluminium imports last week spurred
concerns ahead of a Group of Seven summit taking place on Friday
and Saturday in Quebec. 
    Investors also looked to a historic U.S.-Korea summit in
Singapore on June 12 where the main issue is whether North Korea
will abandon its nuclear weapons programme.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 fell about 1 percent after six straight sessions
of gains that took it to the highest since mid-March on
Thursday.
    Philippine stocks fell as much as 1.1 percent, after
a three-day winning run.
    Jose Vistan, research head at AB Capital Securities,
attributed Friday's losses to profit-taking after strong gains
over the last few sessions.
    Malaysian shares fell as much as 0.7 percent, with
lenders CIMB Group Holdings and Malayan Banking
 among the biggest losing stocks.
    Singapore shares were down as much as 0.6 percent,
weighed down by bank stocks.
    OCBC slipped as much as 1.6 percent and United
Overseas Bank declined as much as 1.2 percent.
    Indonesian shares dropped as much as 0.9 percent
from a six-week high, with losses across the index ahead of a
long holiday.
    Consumer products company Unilever Indonesia
slipped nearly 1 percent, while Telkom Indonesia was
on track for its third straight sessions of losses.
    Indonesian financial markets will be closed from June 11 to
June 19 for Eid Al-Fitr celebrations. Markets will resume trade
on June 20.
    Vietnam shares slipped 0.2 percent after six
consecutive sessions of gains, weighed down mostly by losses in
real estate and consumer staple shares.
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0350 GMT
  Change on the day                                        
  Market               Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                     close        
  Singapore            3454.84       3473.08      -0.53
  Bangkok              1732.32       1733.05      -0.04
  Manila               7738.08       7803.31      -0.84
  Jakarta              6059.226      6106.698     -0.78
  Kuala Lumpur         1775.3        1785.81      -0.59
  Ho Chi Minh          1030.71       1036.69      -0.58
                                                  
  Change on year                                  
  Market               Current       End 2017     Pct Move
  Singapore            3454.84       3402.92      1.53
  Bangkok              1732.32       1753.71      -1.22
  Manila               7738.08       8558.42      -9.59
  Jakarta              6059.226      6355.654     -4.66
  Kuala Lumpur         1775.3        1796.81      -1.20
  Ho Chi Minh          1030.71       984.24       4.72
 


 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.