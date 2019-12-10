Financials
December 10, 2019

SE Asia Stocks-Fall on high caution ahead of U.S. tariff deadline; Vietnam worst hit

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * Indonesia's ends lower despite hopes of c.bank trimming
rates
    * Philippine markets cautious ahead of c.bank meeting -
analyst
    * Thailand closed for a holiday

    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian markets saw broad losses
on Tuesday, with Vietnam falling the most, as investors held
risky bets awaiting a decision from the United States on whether
it would go ahead with fresh tariffs on Chinese imports this
weekend.
    Both sides struck a conciliatory tone on Monday, but no
concrete details emerged. While Beijing said it hoped to strike
a deal as soon as possible, U.S. President Donald Trump said
that the United States was doing well in hammering out an
agreement with China.
    Vietnam stocks led the declines in the region,
dragged by consumer stocks. Country's largest brewer Sabeco
, formally known as Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp,
fell 1.2%.
    Philippine stocks extended their fall to a second
session, with heavyweight SM Investments weighing on the
index. 
   "If ever there might be possibility of a Phase 1 deal, we
might see stronger markets, but for now, investors are still on
the sidelines," said Rachelle Cruz, analyst at AP Securities.
    Cruz added that investors are also laying low ahead of a
policy meeting by the Philippine central bank on Dec. 12,
although a 'no rate cut' scenario is expected.
    Data released earlier in the day showed that the country's
October imports dropped 10.8% from a year ago in November, while
exports jumped 0.1%.
    Elsewhere, data from China showed consumer inflation climbed
to nearly eight-year peaks in November on rising pork prices as
a result of African Swine Fever.
    However, according to a note by analysts at ING, since the
peak of the epidemic has passed, the coming months will see a
drop in inflation.
     "Possibly, the improvement in China's domestic food
situation reduces the incentive to give more ground in trade
talks with the U.S.," the note added.  
    The Indonesian index ended 0.2% lower, despite a
deputy governor saying that Indonesia's central bank may further
trim interest rates.
    Major telecoms player Telekomunikasi Indonesia
slipped 0.7%. 
    Singapore's benchmark closed 0.5% lower after
remaining tepid for most of the session, with big caps United
Overseas Bank and Jardine Strategic Holdings
losing 0.6%, each. 
    Thailand markets were closed for a holiday.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3162.93   3179.82         -0.53
 Manila                 7736.18   7779.8          -0.56
 Jakarta                6183.505  6193.791        -0.17
 Kuala Lumpur           1561.79   1562.71         -0.06
 Ho Chi Minh            960.3     966.06          -0.60
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3162.93   3068.76         3.07
 Bangkok                1552.96   1563.88         -0.70
 Manila                 7736.18   7,466.02        3.62
 Jakarta                6183.505  6,194.50        -0.18
 Kuala Lumpur           1561.79   1690.58         -7.62
 Ho Chi Minh            960.3     892.54          7.59
 


 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
