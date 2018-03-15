SE Asia Stocks-Fall on looming worries of U.S.-China trade spat

* Equities hit by White House statement on trade with China * Philippine shares fall most * Thai index gains on energy, financials By Aaron Saldanha March 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets lost ground on Thursday, tracking Wall Street overnight, as trade war fears intensified on reports U.S. President Donald Trump would seek fresh tariffs on imports from China. On Wednesday, a White House spokeswoman said the Trump administration is pressing China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by $100 billion, without specifying how it should be narrowed. The surplus-cutting goal may be met by increased purchases of U.S. products such as soybeans or aircraft, or if China makes major changes to its industrial policies, cuts subsidies to state-owned enterprises or further reduces steel and aluminium capacity. The tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports will target the technology and telecommunications sectors, two people who had discussed the issue with the Trump administration said on Tuesday. The three major U.S. indexes slipped by as much as 1 percent on Wednesday, while Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped as much as 0.5 percent as investors moved to bonds. In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares hit a more than three-month low, on broad-based losses. BDO Unibank fell as much as 2.3 percent. Malaysia fell as much as 0.6 percent, weighed down by consumer staples and financials. Nestle (Malaysia) Bhd fell as much as 11.4 percent. The Singapore index lost 0.6 percent, hurt by losses in financials and industrials. Lenders DBS Group Holdings Ltd , Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd fell between 0.6 percent and 1.5 percent. The Indonesian benchmark slipped as much as 0.9 percent to its lowest since early January, on weakness in financials and telecom stocks. Telekomunikasi Indonesia's fell 1.7 percent, weighing the most on the index. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks lost 0.7 percent. Thai shares rose on strong performance in energy stocks and financials. Oil and gas company PTT PCL gained up to 0.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0341 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3516.84 3539.41 -0.64 Bangkok 1816.3 1813.4 0.16 Manila 8270.78 8348.74 -0.93 Jakarta 6350.011 6382.623 -0.51 Kuala Lumpur 1851.99 1857.06 -0.27 Ho Chi Minh 1133.41 1138.09 -0.41 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3516.84 3402.92 3.35 Bangkok 1816.3 1753.71 3.57 Manila 8270.78 8558.42 -3.36 Jakarta 6350.011 6355.654 -0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1851.99 1796.81 3.07 Ho Chi Minh 1133.41 984.24 15.16 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)