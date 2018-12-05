SE Asia Stocks-Fall on rising global growth concerns

* Philippine stocks slide, closing 1 pct lower * Broader Asian shares drop on resurgent U.S.-China trade worries By Shreya Mariam Job Dec 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday as sharp declines in long-term U.S. Treasury yields and waning hopes of a swift resolution to the U.S.-China trade war spurred worries about global economic growth. Investors sold equities across Asia, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan plunging 1.5 percent. "Markets continued to be dampened as doubts over trade truce grow," Phillip Futures analysts wrote in a note. "Even though China have stated that they will push through with a clear roadmap, there has been nothing concrete announced yet." Philippine stocks slid nearly 1 percent after data showed an ease in November inflation rates. The slowdown in the country's November inflation rates implies the central bank no longer needs to tighten monetary policy. Some analysts expect a rate cut next year if the inflation continues to ease. Industrials and financial stocks retreated, with SM Investments Corp dipping 2 percent and SM Prime Holdings Inc weakening 1.6 percent. Singapore stocks closed 0.4 percent lower, hurt by technology and utility stocks, with Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd dropping 0.6 percent and DBS Group Holdings Ltd declining 1.2 percent. Malaysian stocks fell 0.4 percent as telecommunication services and utility stocks dragged down the index. Tenaga Nasional Bhd dropped 1.6 percent and Maxis Bhd shed 2.2 percent. October trade data showed the country had a large surplus, with exports surging 17.7 percent, more than double the 6.2 percent rise forecast by economists. The Thai stock market was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3155.92 3167.79 -0.37 Manila 7630.9 7703.92 -0.95 Jakarta 6133.12 6152.86 -0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1688.27 1694.99 -0.40 Ho Chi Minh 957.14 958.84 -0.18 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3155.92 3402.92 -7.26 Manila 7630.9 8,558.42 -10.84 Jakarta 6133.12 6,355.65 -3.50 Kuala Lumpur 1688.27 1796.81 -6.04 Ho Chi Minh 957.14 984.24 -2.75 (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)